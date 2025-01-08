Women’s Premier League (WPL 2025) is a highly anticipated tournament as the previous two seasons were extremely successful. The fans of cricket got to see the top talent in women’s cricket being involved in the fast-paced T20 cricket.

The WPL 2025 season is reportedly set to be played across two venues as BCCI has shortlisted Baroda and Lucknow as potential locations for the matches for the upcoming season.

The first edition of the competition took place entirely in Mumbai. The games were contested at two locations: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The second edition of the WPL tournament took place in Bengaluru and Delhi. The first phase of the competition took place in the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, while the second phase was held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions. The Smriti Mandhana-led team defeated Delhi Capitals in the final game to win the WPL for the first time.

WPL 2025 to be played in Baroda and Lucknow- Report

According to Cricbuzz, the WPL 2025 season will begin on February 6 or 7 in Lucknow. On the other side, Baroda is in the running to host the tournament’s second phase, which includes the final.

While the BCCI has yet to officially announce the dates and sites for the five franchises, it has had informal negotiations with the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) and the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA). The board is expected to make an official announcement on the venue and date shortly.

Baroda has just built an international-standard venue, the Kotambi Stadium. The stadium opened in December 2024 and held a three-match ODI series between the Indian and West Indian women’s teams. The ground has also held some senior Women’s T20 tournament matches, as well as a few Ranji Trophy games.

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA), which has been assigned the knockout rounds of the present Vijay Hazare Trophy, is also expected to hold the semifinals and finals under lights at Kotambi Stadium to ensure that the new stadium is fully prepared.

The BCCI intends to host the WPL in two phases, and the BCA has offered to host the second phase in order to complete the location. According to the news agency, the WPL 2025 final will most likely be held between March 8 and 9.

