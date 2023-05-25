Indian veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik will once again wear the cap of the commentator during the World Test Championship final between India and Australia starting on June 7. The 37-year-old had a disastrous season with the bat for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023. Many active players are engaging themselves as a commentator in various franchise and international tournaments.

Dinesh Karthik is one of the prominent names in the commentary team, which includes the likes of Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, and Kumar Sangakkara is on the panel for the grand final in England.

The Former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper was a breath of fresh air in the commentary box with his technical insights and his funny anecdote which impressed many fans around the world, as he came into the limelight in commentary during the English summer of 2021.

https://twitter.com/Cricrajeshpk/status/1661266489503277056

Interestingly, Dinesh Karthik was also part of the commentary panel during the 2021 WTC final as Team India lost the inaugural edition of the WTC Final in 2021 against New Zealand at Southampton. India will take on Australia in the 2023 WTC Final at Kensington Oval on June 7, 2023, with a reserve day on June 12.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore finisher has managed to score only 140 runs in 13 games for his side as he was unable to play a single match-winning knock in the entire season and many fans speculate that this could be the end road for the comeback man Dinesh Karthik in cricket as he will skip the TNPL 2023 to be part of commentary panel in Ashes 2023.

Dinesh Karthik, who was bought by the RCB for INR 5.50 crores in 2022 and had a brilliant season for the Faf du Plessis-led side scoring 330 runs from 16 matches last year at an average of 55.0 making a remarkable comeback into the Indian T20 side, where he could not replicate his form in 2022 T20 World Cup but could do his best in IPL 2023.

Dinesh Karthik Will Part Of Sky Sports For Ashes 2023

Dinesh Karthik will also be seen commentating in Ashes 2023 for the broadcasters Sky Sports, who will be predominantly broadcasting the Test series in England and the UK alongside the legend of games for International Cricket and the RCB finisher will be the only Indian player to be part of the panel for Ashes 2023

The five-match Ashes series will take place in June and July at Edgbaston, Lord’s, Headingley, Old Trafford, and The Oval. Australia currently holds the Ashes, having won the series 4-0 in 2021-22.

Ben Stokes and Co. lost only one out of their 10 home Tests last year, including a 3-0 clean sweep of New Zealand and their form has been outstanding in the past 12 months, giving them the best chance of regaining it.

With Ben Stokes taking over captaincy under Brendon McCullum’s coaching England is redefining test cricket with their approach and they will do well against Australia on the home soil.