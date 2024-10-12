Yash Dayal, the left-arm pacer from UP, was a notable omission from the Team India squad for the New Zealand Test series. On October 11, 2024, the BCCI announced the 15-member India contingent for the three Tests which was similar to the one that played against Bangladesh.

Dayal was part of India’s Test series against Bangladesh, which the Men in Blue won 2-0. He did not play in the series, but he had a terrific experience sharing the locker room.

It was also his first international call-up, which was a significant event for him. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy approaching, Dayal is viewed as a probable member of India’s touring squad. He is a left-hander, which gives him an advantage over other possibilities.

Yash Dayal has extensive first-class cricket experience and is regarded as a potential fast-bowling option for India in red-ball cricket. India lacks a left-arm fast bowling option, therefore Dayal’s skills give the side an advantage.

The young left-arm seamer from UP has played 25 first-class matches, taking 78 wickets at an average of 29.42, with a best of 5-48 in an innings. He is also expected to be named to India’s squad for the upcoming Australian tour.

Here is why Yash Dayal was not picked in the India squad for New Zealand Tests

Yash Dayal would’ve fancied getting a chance against New Zealand, given that it is a three-Test series. However, if reports are to be believed that Dayal’s omission from the India squad was due to an injury.

Kushan Sarkar of PTI reported that Yash Dayal severely damaged his shoulder on the first day of the Ranji Trophy on October 11. Dayal was playing for his state team, Uttar Pradesh, versus Bengal. The duel between these teams is taking place in Lucknow.

He had injured his shoulder badly during first day against Bengal https://t.co/2CjezLlTZd — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) October 12, 2024

On Day 1, he bowled only 10 overs but claimed the coveted wicket of Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran. He finished with 1-20 from 10 overs.

However, the 26-year-old returned to the field on Day 2 and helped UP complete the Bengal innings for 311. Dayal cleaned up Bengal’s tail, finishing with 4-27 in 14.2 overs.

The selectors viewed Yash Dayal’s injury as a major concern and chose not to choose him for the series. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep are India’s fast-bowling options for the Tests against New Zealand.

