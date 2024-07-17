Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young India batter, has gained a lot in the latest update of the ICC T20I players rankings on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Along with Jaiswal, Shubman Gill has also benefitted due to his performance on India’s recent tour of Zimbabwe for 5 T20Is.

The T20 World Champions Indian team, minus the senior players and led by Shubman Gill, routed Zimbabwe 1-4 in the series that was held in Harare. The Indian team lost the first T20I of the series but then achieved dominating wins in the last 4 matches.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young opener, created an impression as soon as he joined the Indian camp in Harare following the first two matches. Jaiswal did not get to play a single match during the World Cup since India chose to open with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Jaiswal scored 141 runs in the three T20I matches and delivered an undefeated 93-run innings in the fourth T20I. Over the series, he was hitting for an outstanding 165.88 strike rate while averaging 70.50.

He moved up four spots to sixth overall, trailing only Travis Head, the top-ranked hitter, and Suryakumar Yadav, who was in second place. This is the greatest T20I ranking of Jaiswal’s career.

The 22-year-old is now directly behind Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan of Pakistan. With 797 points, Travis Head remained the top-ranked T20I batter, followed by Suryakumar Yadav. Phil Salt of England also made a breakthrough, matching Suryakumar’s point total.

Shubman Gill gains 36 places in ICC T20i batting rankings

Shubman Gill, the skipper of India for the series, also climbed up the batting charts, jumping a massive 36 spots to take the 37th slot. Gill surpassed Virat Kohli, rated 51st, and Rohit Sharma, ranked 42nd, who had recently announced their retirement from the T20I format, to become the fourth-ranked player from India.

Gill was behind the batters’ rankings’ second-ranked Suryakumar Yadav, sixth-ranked Jaiswal, and eighth-ranked Ruturaj Gaikwad. Gill finished off as the leading run-scorer with 170 runs in five matches at a strike-rate of 125.93 at an average of 42.50.

In the meantime, Mukesh Kumar rose 21 places to take the 73rd spot, and Washington Sunder advanced 36 spots to take the 46th spot. Adil Rashid, an English spinner, remained the top-ranked T20I bowler.

