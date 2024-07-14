Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young Indian talent, spoke on him and Shubman Gill being compared to legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after his brilliant 93* helped India defeat Zimbabwe in the 4th T20I and pocket the series 3-1 with one match to go.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have done “incredible things” for the Indian side, and Yashasvi Jaiswal has stated that he does not want him or his opening partner Shubman Gill to bear the weight of expectations so early in their careers.

Rohit and Kohli both announced their retirements from T20 Internationals following India’s World Cup victory, and Jaiswal, a member of that winning side, described it as a “blessing” to share the dressing room with the two modern greats.

“I think what they have done for Indian cricket is just incredible and being a part of that dressing room is a blessing. We (him and Gill) are trying to take it match-by-match and one day at a time, focusing on the process. I have a long way to go. I have just started my career. I think I’m really excited. Let’s see what will happen. I want to do my best for India and win the World Cup for India,” Jaiswal told reporters after India’s win in 4th T20I.

Gill and Jaiswal have played together as openers in seven T20Is, scoring 429 runs at an average of 71.50, including two centuries. Jaiswal scored an incredible 93 runs off 53 balls in Team India’s 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20I series on July 13.

Yashasvi Jaiswal believes that practice makes a man perfect

Mumbai southpaw, who established himself as a Test opener and now is showing his T20 prowess.

“It does help to control emotions a lot and read the game better as there are different situations on the ground. And every time you talk to Rohit bhai or Virat bhaiyya, I get a lot of experience, enjoy talking to them and learning from them,” Jaiswal said.

For someone with a wide range of shots in his repertoire, Jaiswal believes that it is only practice that can make a man perfect.

“I think its not easy and work hard on my practice and try to prepare a lot and try to execute and express myself and enjoy the game. My mindset is simple. If I have to take someone (a bowler) on, I will take him on and keep believing that I can do it,” said the 22-year-old.

Reflecting on India’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph and celebration in India, the 22-year-old said that he enjoyed the title win a lot, and he is really grateful and blessed to be a part of the world champion T20 team.

