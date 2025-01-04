India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal brutally sledged his Australian counterpart Sam Konstas on day 2 of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test in Sydney. Sam Konstas, Australia’s teen batting star, is just in his second Test match, but he is already at odds with the opposition.

Konstas got into a violent argument with Jasprit Bumrah in Sydney after being involved with Virat Kohli at the MCG. However, on the second day of the Sydney Test, the teenager was mercilessly sledged by his adversary, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Sam Konstas has been getting under the Indian players’ skin since his debut in Melbourne. The 19-year-old opener previously faced India’s stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah in the final portions of Day 1.

Bumrah was likely to bowl the final over of the day, while Usman Khawaja ensured that India would not have any more overs to bowl. Bumrah was angered by Khawaja’s actions, but Konstas intervened, prompting him to speak with the Indian skipper.

After taking Usman Khawaja’s wicket on the last ball of the day, Bumrah turned straight to the non-striker Sam Konstas after picking up the wicket while the other Indian fielders too celebrated right in the face of the youngster.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ‘Shot nahi lag rahe kya’ sledge to Sam Konstas

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was fielding close-in, gave Sam Konstas his own medicine and slegded him hard. The sledging happened during the second day of the Test match when Jaiswal was heard saying a few words to Konstas.

“Kya ho gaya ab shot nahi dikh rahe kya (What happened, where are your shots now). Oy Kontas, shot nahi lag rahe kya abhi (Hey Kontas, why can’t you play your shots now),” Jaiswal asked Konstas and provoked him to play aggressive shots.

🗣 "𝙎𝙝𝙤𝙩 𝙣𝙖𝙝𝙞 𝙡𝙖𝙜𝙜 𝙧𝙖𝙝𝙚 𝙠𝙮𝙖 𝙖𝙗𝙝𝙞?" 😂 What goes around, comes around! #Jaiswal giving #SamKonstas a taste of his own medicine, desi style! 🤣#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 5th Test, Day 2 | LIVE NOW! | #ToughestRivalry #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/o7XAV0M5HU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 4, 2025

India bowlers and batter give their team a lead over Australia

Australia was bowled out for 181 runs with Beau Webster top-scoring with 57 runs and Steve Smith making 33 runs. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picked three wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy took two scalps in the first innings.

In reply in the second innings, India finished day 2 on 141/6, with Rishabh Pant dismantling the Aussie bowling with a 29-ball Test fifty. He subsequently made 61 in 33 balls with 4 sixes and 6 fours. India leads by 145 runs.

Also Read: Karun Nair Sets New List-A Record During VHT 2024-25; Overtakes Former New Zealand All-rounder