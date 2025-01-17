The fast bowler of Pakistan, Ihsanullah, who was not picked by any of the franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 draft, decided to retire from all leagues. He was the second leading wicket-taker of the 2023 season of their home league with the help of 22 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 15.77 and a strike rate of around 13 with an economy rate of 7.59.

Ihsanullah didn’t enjoy much time since then, with the Multan Sultans. In 28 innings of the shortest format, the right-arm pacer picked 38 wickets at 22.36 and a strike rate of 20.1. In four T20Is for the national side, the pacer has enjoyed six wickets at an economy rate of 7.28.

“People are self-serving. I boycott the PSL, no one will ever see me in the PSL. Nobody has contacted me, even (Ali Tareen, Multan Sultans’ owner) supported my talent, not me personally.” He expressed merely hours after the conclusion of the draft for the tenth edition of the event.

However, just a day later, he decided to change the announcement as he reckoned that it was just an emotional state of mind then.

“I take my decision back. No franchise picked me, and the comments of a lot of people sent me over the edge. I’m going to work hard. There are four months before the PSL. The people who didn’t select me are the same ones who will select me in the future. I have no plans to retire.” Ihsanullah interacted with the TV channel Geo Super.

Ihsanullah to represent Sultans in President’s Cup grade two

He suffered an elbow injury during the first ODI series at home against New Zealand. However, the manner of his treatment wasn’t taken in the right way as he became the subject of a protracted saga that saw the owner of Multan Sultan, Ali Tareen, slamming the inappropriate support of the pacer.

The letter stated that it was them rather than the board who took the expenses while he was recovering. Ihsanullah has reached out to Tareen to make a public apology and thanked the owner for his support during the rehabilitation.

“I feel extremely sorry for Ihsanullah. He comes from a very poor family, and when he broke through, he believed he would come out of poverty, but because of the actions of the PCB’s medical staff, he fears he may have to go back to poverty.” The PSL franchise owner addressed this.

“The PCB has effectively washed their hands off him, and I was the one who asked the PCB to let him play in the recent T20 Champions Cup. None of us can imagine what his state of mind must be.” Tareen shed light, during a discussion with ESPNcricinfo.

The owner assured the bowler that he would keep him involved with them, who has a Grade 2 department side, and ensured a monthly income as he attempts to work his way back to fitness. Tareen defended his decision of ignoring the 22-year-old in the PSL draft because the fast bowler wasn’t prepared to play the high level of cricket that the league would require in April.

Tareen emphasized the importance of the young pacer with full support to be an asset to the fans and the country.

“Fast bowlers like Ihsanullah are born once in a generation. He needs protection, and Multan Sultans are committed to assisting the PCB in nurturing and developing world-class talent.” He concluded.