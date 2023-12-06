“You Can Say Anything You Wanted To….” Ajay Jadeja Opens Up On The Potential On Becoming Pakistan Coach

Former Indian skipper Ajay Jadeja made an interesting statement about coaching the Pakistan team in the future after serving as the mentor of the Afghanistan team during the ODI World Cup 2023. Afghanistan outperformed the expectations on them, as they punched above their weight to beat the quality opponents like England and Pakistan in the marquee event.

Ajay Jadeja was brought in by Afghanistan to coach the side during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Jadeja was a member of the Afghanistan think tank that masterminded the gigantic killers’ incredible victory over Pakistan. For the first time in history, Afghanistan defeated Pakistan in One Day International (ODI) cricket during the marquee event.

The question of Ajay Jadeja coaching the Pakistan cricket team came up recently for which the former Indian cricket player stated that he is prepared for the position while drawing attention to the parallels between the cricket teams of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“I am ready,” I shared my learnings with Afghans and I believe Pakistan were once like Afghanistan. You could say anything you wanted to in the face of your teammate,” Ajay Jadeja said.

Ajay Jadeja has played for India in 196 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 15 Tests, including the World Cups in 1996 and 1999. Jadeja led the Delhi cricket team as their head coach in 2015 and was seen as a cricket commentator during the IPL.

Afghanistan has won four of their nine World Cup matches. Pakistan finished ahead of Afghanistan in the World Cup 2023 standings despite losing to its Asian opponents. But Babar Azam and company were unable to advance to the ICC event’s semifinals. Pakistan placed sixth in the round-robin stage of the World Cup.

Following the World Cup debacle, Babar was replaced as captain by Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi. The Pakistan Test team is being led by batsman Masood, while bowler Afridi will replace Babar in T20Is. In an attempt to turn things around for the team following a dismal show at the ODI World Cup.

Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Hafeez were appointed head selector and team director, respectively. During the tours of Australia and New Zealand, Hafeez will also serve as the team’s coach, with Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal being appointed as pace and spin bowling coaches.