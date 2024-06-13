Mitchell McClenaghan, the former New Zealand pacer, gave a savage reply to a Pakistani fan’s post citing the Blackcaps’ recent failures. This came after the Kane Williamson-led side lost to West Indies and are on the brink of elimination from the T20 World Cup 2024.

So far, New Zealand has had a forgettable season. The Blackcaps have an infamous reputation for consistently outperforming and reaching the knockout stages. But no such genius has been demonstrated so far.

The team did not play any warm-up games leading up to the event and was thrashed by Afghanistan in their first encounter. The 84-run defeat to Rashid Khan and Co. was disheartening, to say the least, and losing to the West Indies after being reduced to 30-5 at one point only exacerbated the situation.

One Pakistani fan took to X and claimed that New Zealand players preferred money over national duty since they opted to play in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

“This is What Happens when you Prefer Money over National Duty. New Zealand Had a great Chance to prepare themselves for World Cup 2024 on Pakistan Tour but their Main Players Choose IPL and now they are out of the World Cup,” the post read.

This is What Happens when you Prefer Money over National Duty New Zealand Had a great Chance to prepare themselves for World Cup 2024 on Pakistan Tour but their Main Players Choose IPL and now they are out of the World Cup pic.twitter.com/NVfjhgcAyS — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) June 13, 2024

“You lost games to our C side, Ireland, and the USA”- Mitchell McClenaghan to a Pakistan fan taking a dig at New Zealand

However, former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan was not happy with the fan’s post. And Mitchell McClenaghan pointed out the Pakistan team’s recent failures in T20Is in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup 2024.

With the majority of Kiwi stars competing in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), a few young bench players seized the opportunity to play a five-match T20I series against Pakistan.

The opening match was called off owing to weather, and New Zealand rallied from 0-1 down to win the series 2-1 over the next three games. The Men in Green scored a close victory to prevent a series defeat against New Zealand’s second-string team.

Pakistan then lost a T20I to Ireland on their tour of the UK and lost the T20I series to England 2-0. Even in the T20 World Cup, Pakistan began by losing to co-hosts USA in Super Over and then to India.

“Very poor take. You lost games to our C side, Ireland and the USA,” Mitchell McClenaghan’s reply read.

Very poor take. You lost games to our C side, Ireland and the USA https://t.co/jfHQl2b0Xa — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) June 13, 2024

The Blackcaps still have matches against Uganda and Papua New Guinea, but their previous defeats may prove to be too costly.

