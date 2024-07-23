Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan revealed how police tortured the Men in Green team while investigating the death of their coach Bob Woolmer during the ICC World Cup 2007 in the West Indies.

Woolmer, the Englishman, was discovered comatose in his hotel bathroom. He later died in a hospital. The former Pakistan head coach was 58. When Woolmer died, the entire cricket fraternity was deeply saddened.

Younis Khan a member of the Pakistan squad then said that had Woolmer remained the coach of the side, Pakistan cricket would have been very different today. Less than 24 hours after Pakistan was dumped out of the ICC World Cup, Woolmer was found dead in his hotel room in Jamaica.

“Like a torture for us”- Younis Khan on Bob Woolmer’s death

According to Younis, Woolmer would have elevated the Pakistan cricket squad to new heights. Former captain Younis told a Pakistani TV channel that players were sent to another island following Woolmer’s death.

“It was like a torture for us there. While I fully understand the responsibilities a player has to show as an ambassador of his country, it should be the other way round… authorities must also look after us,” Younis recalled.

Younis credited Woolmer for mentally preparing him to lead Pakistan for a long period across formats. However, Pakistan was outclassed by Ireland in the group stage ensuring their early exit from the World Cup in 2007.

“I was very close to Bob (Woolmer) and it was our daily routine to sit down together after a match or nets to discuss cricket. Unfortunately, the night he passed away, we didn’t sit together as we had lost to Ireland. I was also out for a duck and was very upset with myself. So, I went to my room and locked myself in. Next day, I didn’t see him at breakfast and later we learned about his death,” Younis mentioned.

The 2007 World Cup proved to be a huge disaster due to timing issues and the fact that two of the biggest teams and arch-rivals India and Pakistan didn’t get to play one another as they were ousted in the group stage itself.

This World Cup was also the final time Inzamam Ul Haq played for Pakistan, as he announced his retirement during the tournament.

Also Read: ‘Been Given A Lollipop…’- Ex-Pakistan Player Slams Other Cricket Boards For This Reason