Younis Khan, a Pakistan batting legend, has taken a sly dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for appointing captains based on their knowledge of English or Urdu. This was also a sly dig at Shan Masood, the current Pakistan Test captain.

Pakistan became the first Test team to lose by an innings after reaching more than 500 runs in the first innings.

England scored 823 runs in response to Pakistan’s 556 in the first innings and went on to defeat the hosts by an innings and 47 runs. The defeat in Multan extended Pakistan’s Test winless streak at home to a worrying 1350 days. It has also infuriated the country’s former cricketers.

Shan Masood had taken over as Pakistan Test captain ahead of the Australia tour earlier this year. Much was expected from Masood given his knowledge of the game and other aspects, but months after taking over, Masood has lost all 6 of the Tests he has captained thus far.

He first lost the Test series 0-3 in Australia, then Bangladesh defeated Pakistan 0-2 at home in Rawalpindi and now Pakistan has been defeated by England in the first Test of the three-match series in Multan.

Achha padha likha hai, ye English, Urdu bol leta hai: Younis Khan takes dig at Shan Masood

Younis Khan, when addressing at an event in Pakistan, slammed Shan Masood without mentioning his name. The former skipper also urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to take stringent action before the situation escalated.

“There are no qualities to lead a team in an individual, neither he is a leader material… still he has been given the responsibilities. Just because the people feel that ye hmari sunta hai, achha padha likha hai, ye English, Urdu, Pashto achhi bolta hai to isko kaptaan bana do (He may not be a good player but if he listens to us, and speaks good English, Urdu and Pashto… so let’s make him the captain). Please, get rid of this thinking,” Khan said.

The new selection panel consists of Aaqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, former ICC umpire Aleem Dar, commentator Hassan Cheema, and the captain and head coach of the format for which the squad is being selected.

On Saturday, the selectors met with Shan Masood and Jason Gillespie, and it was claimed that while some of the mentors wanted to keep Babar Azam, the majority wanted him to be dropped.

