You’ve Got A Couple Of Games Left In The World Cup – Simon Doull Unimpressed With Mitchell Starc Donning Gloves During Australian Warm-Ups

Cricketer-turned-commentators Simon Doull and Matthew Hayden were unimpressed with Australian primary pacer Mitchell Starc taking up wicket-keeping gloves during Australia’s warm-up session against the Bangladesh team. In preparation for the highly anticipated semifinal matchup against South Africa on Thursday, the left-arm pacer was rested for the match.

Australian pacer Sean Abbott started in the place of Mitchell Starc for the game, while the left-arm pacer assisted with the warm-ups before the toss by putting on the gloves and keeping out of the way of his fellow quicks and it is worth noting that he was wicket-keeper in younger days before pursuing his dream as a fast-bowler.

In his commentary, Simon Doull cautioned the Australian team management that leaving Mitchell Starc to keep against his teammates was fraught with danger due to the possibility of harm coming to the left-arm pacer ahead of the important knockout game in the ODI World Cup.

“I know he’s probably getting keeping lessons at home from (wife) Alyssa Healy, He was actually wicketkeeping this morning to the quick bowlers, and I thought, ‘That is fraught with danger’.

“You’ve got a couple of games left in the World Cup, and you’ve got the gloves on wicketkeeping to the quicks. If you get one on the finger, I just didn’t think that was overly smart,” Simon Doull said.

Mitchell Starc hasn’t performed to his best in the ongoing ODI World Cup, as he picked up only ten wickets with an economy rate of 6.55 in eight matches but the Left-arm pacer would be keen to turn things around for the team in the semifinals against South Africa in Kolkata.

Mitchell Starc Hasn’t Really Made Any Impact -Matthew Hayden

Meanwhile, Matthew Hayden agreed with Simon Doull, when he said that he was taken aback by Mitchell Starc’s actions, thought it would be the worst thing for him to break his finger on a day off, and that he had underperformed in the tournament thus far.

“Not that I watch your forehead closely, but I saw it crinkle up, with one eyebrow raised. You’re having the day off, the last thing you want to do is break a finger. He hasn’t really made any impact, He just hasn’t quite been on song,” Matthew Hayden said.