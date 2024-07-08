Abhishek Sharma received a heartfelt post from his mentor and former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh after he slammed his maiden T20I century for India in the second T20I against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Abhishek Sharma scored a four-ball duck in his India debut against Zimbabwe in the first T20I on Saturday. However, he recovered from his gloomy start and scored a scorching century in the second match the next day.

After Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat, Abhishek Sharma began slowly, reaching 50 in 33 balls. But he suddenly burst, hitting sixes and fours frequently to reach his first ton in just 46 balls. He got out the next ball after hitting 7 fours and 8 monster sixes in his 47-ball spell at the crease.

Thanks to his ton and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 77*, combined with Rinku Singh’s incredible ending of 48* in 22 balls, India posted a mammoth 234/2 in 20 overs.

Despite a promising start, Zimbabwe batsmen had to respond, with Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan taking three wickets each and Ravi Bishnoi taking two. Zimbabwe only managed 134 points, with Wessly Madhevere scoring the highest with 43.

While talking about the special moment, Abhishek thanked Yuvraj for the efforts that he put in on and off the field to help him develop as a player.

“That was, again, a very special moment. I talked to him yesterday. I don’t know why, but he was very happy when I got out on zero. He was like, that’s a good start. But I think he must be very proud today as well. Just like my family. So, I’m really happy.

It is all because of him as well. The hard work he has put on me. Two, three years he’s been working really hard on me and everything. I wouldn’t say just on my cricket, even off the field as well. So, it’s a big moment,” Abhishek said.

Yuvraj Singh shares Abhishek Sharma’s journey while congratulating him on his century

“Rome wasn’t built in a day! Congratulations @IamAbhiSharma4 on the journey to your first International 100! Many more to come. #AbhishekSharma #INDvsZIM,” Yuvraj Singh posted on X.

Rome wasn't built in a day! Congratulations @IamAbhiSharma4 on the journey to your first International 100! Many more to come 👊💯 #AbhishekSharma #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/7qfZJTiqOd — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 8, 2024

