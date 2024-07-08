Abhishek Sharma, the latest Indian batting sensation, scored a brilliant century in only his second T20i in the ongoing five-match series against Zimbabwe. Sharma had begun his T20I career on an ominous note, scoring a duck on his debut in the 1st T20I.

However, he turned the tables around in the second T20I in Harare on Sunday, as he hammered 7 fours and 8 sixes in 47 balls to score 100 runs. Thanks to his aggressive knock, and contributions from Ruturaj Gaikwad (77*) and Rinku Singh (48*), India posted 234/2 in 20 overs.

In response, Zimbabwe could only muster 134 runs and lost by 100 runs. For India, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar took three wickets each, while Rinku Singh took two scalps.

Abhishek Sharma has credited the Indian Premier League for ensuring a smooth transition for the young players who make it to the national side.

“I think IPL plays a big role in this because as a youngster, as a debutant, we didn’t feel much pressure when we came to represent the country. It’s always a great motivation once you are playing for the country. Unfortunately, it didn’t go well in yesterday’s game, but my mindset and intent was same. I had a word with the other debutants too, we’ve all played cricket together a long time, since U14 days I’d say. I think it’s all about approach in T20, about intent. If I show intent and if it is my day, it usually goes like this,” Abhishek Sharma said in the post-match interview.

Abhishek added 137 runs with Ruturaj Gaikwad in 12 overs to propel India to a huge score.

Abhishek Sharma credits his success to his dad and mentor Yuvraj Singh

The youngster credited his success to his father and mentor Yuvraj Singh, the former India cricketer, who played big roles in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup wins.

“All this is due to the hard work he has done along with me. Special thanks to my dad who always encouraged me to play lofted shots even when I was a kid. Usually, coaches don’t allow you to play lofted shots much. My dad used to tell me that if you want to play a lofted shot, it should go out of the ground. For me, it’s always been there from my childhood that if I’m confident, I like to express myself,” Abhishek said.

The youthful opener stated that he utilized Shubman Gill’s bat for the game, as he has done on numerous occasions before. The two guys, who grew up in the same state, had been playing together since they were kids.

“I played with his [Shubman’s] bat today and it went really well, special thanks to him for the bat. This happened from the U12 days, whenever I think it’s a pressure game or it’s a match I should perform, I take his bat. Even in the IPL, I ask for his bat. Even today it went really well,” he added.

With the series now tied at 1-1, the third game will be played on July 10 at the same venue.

