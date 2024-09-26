Most of the cricketers have given their prediction before the upcoming five-match Test series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between India and Australia. Yuvraj Singh, the veteran spin all-rounder of the Blur Brigade, joins and makes his prediction for the competition, along with the former England captain Micheal Vaughan and wicket-keeper of Australia, Adam Gilchrist.

They were present on the recent podcast show, the Club Praire Fire YouTube channel, and shared their score lines of the games. The Yorkshire-born felt that the home side would be strong enough this time to earn a 3-1 series victory over the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Yuvraj Singh refused to accept and backed India to make a hattrick Test series win down under with a 3-2 margin, having won the 2018/19 summer with 2-1 and repeating the same in the 2020/21 summer, despite the absence of their former captain Virar Kohli.

Yuvraj Singh addressed why India won Test series twice in Australia

During the 2018/19 summer, India won their maiden Test series in Australia under Kohli’s captaincy, as they captured two victories in Adelaide and Melbourne, while the Time Paine-led side made a great comeback in the game with a victory in Perth. Rain snatched the chance of a third victory for the visitors in Sydney.

During the 2020/21 summer, it was the most average and nightmarish start for the Indian side when they were handed an eight-wicket defeat at the Adelaide Oval after being bundled out for just 36 in the second innings of the game.

Yuvraj Singh looked back and recalled that the preparations and the fearless attitude of the youngsters were the reason why they went on to win the series.

“India were 30 all-out on the previous tour, and they won the series 2-1 from there. I would have never thought India could 2-1 after losing like that in the first Test.” Yuvraj Singh expressed in the podcast of Club Prairie Fire.

“The current generation doesn’t think too much about the opposition, and I thought the preparation of the younger guys was really good when they went to Australia compared to when we toured back in the day.” The Chandigarh remarked.

Australia failed to win the Test series, but Pat Cummins-led side made a good turnaround in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23, where they blew away India at the Kennington Oval in South London and joined New Zealand with the trophy.

Australia hasn’t won a Border Gavaskar Trophy against India since they won the last Test series over India during the 2014/15 summer.

Yuvraj Singh also points out that beating this opponent down under will be like winning a World Cup, but it won’t be impossible, and the Indian team has proved that.

“Beating Australia twice in Australia is quite big, especially considering our history when we never won in Australia. I am sure they will be prepared but, it won’t be easy beating Australia in Australia. It’s like winning a World Cup but it’s not impossible. If they prepare well and stick to each other, they can win.” Yuvraj Singh noted.

The first of the five-match series will begin on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth before the action moves to Adelaide for a day-night contest. The third game will played at the Gabba in Brisbane. The fourth Test will be the Boxing Day red-ball game, starting on December 26 in Melbourne, before Sydney hosting the final and New Year’s Test from January 03, 2025.