The excitement and craze for the upcoming five-match Test series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between India and Australia is getting near. Virat Kohli was the captain of the Indian team, which achieved the maiden red-ball series victory down under during the 2018/19 summer.

When the former Indian captain was on paternity leave during the next trip in 2020/21, in his absence, the Blue Brigade showed the same resilience and character in the game to achieve another series win in Australia. It was Virat Kohli’s boldness that has promoted the Indian side in the longest format of the game across the world.

When it comes to his performance in the longest format of the game against Australia, the Delhi-born has notched up 2042 runs in 25 games at an average of 47.49 at a strike rate of 52.41 with the help of eight centuries and five half-centuries with a best score of 186.

When it comes to his red-ball show in Australia, Virat Kohli has collected 1352 runs in 13 games at an average of 54.08 and a strike rate of over 50 with the help of six centuries and four half-centuries. It’s the aggression he has in himself that puts him at the top against this particular opponent.

Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc address Virat Kohli as Australian

Just before the start of the home Test series between these two countries, the players were engaged in a fun chat with the broadcasters, where the left-arm pacer, Mitchell Starc, and the former captain of the side, Steve Smith, were asked to pick an Indian who has a little bit of Australian character in themselves.

“I believe Virat Kohli is probably the most Australian-like in terms of being one to perform in big games. The way he takes on the game or the way he thinks about the game. He loves getting into the contest, which I think a lot of Australian players do.” The New South Wales fast bowler expressed to Star Sports.

When it comes to the personal battles between these two greats, Starc has been smashed for 236 runs in Test cricket by the 35-year-old at an average of nearly 60 with the help of 33 boundaries, besides being dismissed four times in the format.

When it comes to his performance against the Indian team, he has picked up 48 wickets in 18 games at an average of under 40 with a strike rate of over 11 overs, with a best figure of 4/53.

Smith believes the same and feels that the way the Indian batter gets into the action and challenges, he is the most Australian from the Blue Brigade.

Virat Kohli is Australian in thoughts and action. The way he gets into a battle or the way he gets into the challenge and always tries to get on the top of the opposition, he is probably the most Australian of the Indian players, I would say.” The former all-format captain of Australia remarked.

Smith has smacked India for 2042 runs in 19 games at an average of over 65, thanks to his nine centuries and five half-centuries. When it comes to his batting performances at home, the right-handed batter has grilled 4701 runs at an average of over 60, shouldering on 16 centuries and 19 half-centuries.

The first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 begins on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.