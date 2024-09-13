The former all-rounder of the Indian team, Yuvraj Singh, made a bold decision to leave out his former team-mates Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli when he was asked to pick a batter who would bat for his life. The veteran has also overlooked the greatest Sachin Tendulkar in this aspect, as he decided to go with another Mumbai batter.

During a session with the Sportskeeda YouTube channel, Yuvraj Singh was asked to choose a batter on whom he has the trust to bat for his life during a rapid-fire round. The Chandigarh-born went with the current Indian ODI and Test captain, Rohit Sharma, which was quickly noticed by the fans on social media.

Both Rohit and Yuvraj Singh share a very close bond of relationship in and off the field. When the former made his debut for the Blue Brigade, the left-handed batter was already a star player in the side during the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa, which they went on to win under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Yuvraj Singh picks Rohit Sharma to bat for his life

There was a point in time when the Nagpur-born wasn’t a regular member of the side, and he was omitted from the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian squad. The current Indian captain looked back at the time when Yuvraj Singh carried him out for dinner and shared a few pieces of advice to get over the setbacks.

Today, in the current world, it’s hard to think about an Indian team without Rohit Sharma because he has grown in his abilities in the game across the formats, but the trust from the veteran all-rounder was so important then.

In another old video earlier this year, Yuvraj Singh had named Rohit Sharma as his ‘closet friend.’

The Indian team was enjoying a very rare break of a month and a half since the end of the ODI series in Sri Lanka, where the senior members featured. Rohit Sharma, after winning his second as a player and first T20 World Cup as a captain, announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game before returning for the 50-over format. He also looked in a great mindset from an individual perspective during the series, as he was smashing the ball in all parts of the ground.

The 37-year-old wasn’t considered for the first round Duleep Trophy 2024 to get an extended break from a busy schedule as India is going to play five Tests at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand before they take the plane to Australia for the five-match red-ball series, all of which has been part of the ongoing and third cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.

India sits at the top position of the ladder, followed by the Pat Cummins-led side, as the final is likely to take place between these two teams at the iconic Lord’s.