Yuvraj Singh named his all-time cricket XI and in a big surprise, snubbed his former rival and India captain MS Dhoni. He, however, picked Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in the 11 players he picked and named himself the 12th man.

This came after Yuvraj Singh led the India Champions team to the World Championship of Legends (WCL) title as India Legends defeated the Pakistani champions in the final on July 13, 2024.

Pakistan Champions, who chose to bat first after winning the toss, scored a respectable total of 156/6 in 20 overs. Kamran Akmal (24 off 19) and Maqsood (21 off 12) got the side off to a good start, but regular wickets kept the scoring low.

Shoaib Malik was the main performance, scoring a critical 41 off 36 deliveries to steady the innings. Irfan Pathan clean-bowled captain Younis Khan for 7 runs, so he did not leave an impression. The middle order disintegrated, and Misbah-ul-Haq was injured after scoring a quick 18. However, late contributions from Sohail Tanvir (19* off 9) helped Pakistan post a decent score.

Anureet Singh took three wickets, with Vinay Kumar, Pawan Negi, and Irfan Pathan (one wicket apiece) helping to limit Pakistan’s batting order.

In response, Ambati Rayudu’s explosive 50 off 30 balls set the foundation for the chase for the Men in Blue. Gurkeerat Singh Maan (34 off 33) and Yusuf Pathan’s blistering 30 off 16 balls gave India the momentum. With captain Yuvraj Singh (15*) and Irfan Pathan (5*) at the crease, India sealed the win, finishing at 159 for 5 in 19.1 overs.

Yuvraj Singh names his all-time Xl snubs MS Dhoni

Yuvraj Singh, a veteran Indian cricketer, chose his all-time playing XI. One significant person absent from Yuvraj’s XI was former India captain MS Dhoni, India’s most successful captain, who guided the country to three ICC trophies. Yuvraj Singh backed Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting as openers, with Rohit Sharma at number three.

Virat Kohli was Yuvraj’s fourth choice, followed by AB De Villiers. Yuvi’s XI was led by destructive Australian batsman Adam Gilchrist as wicketkeeper and quick bowling all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. Wasim Akram and Glenn McGrath were the two fast bowlers, while spin legends Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan also made an appearance.

The lineup appears strong, but few believe MS Dhoni, the greatest captain and one of the best finishers in the world, should have been chosen. MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh played a lot of cricket together, but their relationship remained professional. Yuvraj even admitted that he and MS Dhoni aren’t great buddies.

Yuvraj Singh’s All-Time Playing XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Andrew Flintoff, Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, McGrath, Wasim Akram

