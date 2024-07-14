MS Dhoni’s charm and lovely gesture for other celebrities is well known. He not only just celebrities, he even makes normal fans feel special whenever he interacts with them. His charm also left India badminton star P Kashyap stunned when he met the legend at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai.

MS Dhoni is the only skipper in the world to have won three ICC titles. He won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy as captain. India had not won an ICC trophy in 11 years, dating back to its Champions Trophy victory in 2013.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 with India’s heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup being his final match in India colors.

However, MS Dhoni has continued to perform in the Indian Premier League. He captained the Chennai Super Kings to IPL title wins in 2021 and 2023 after retiring from international cricket and recently handed over captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2024.

Dhoni also celebrated his 42nd birthday on July 7 this year and it remains to be seen whether he will play in IPL 2025 next year or not, given that he has played the last two editions of the tournament in 2023 and 2024 with injuries to his knee and hamstring.

MS Dhoni spoke to me like a friend: P Kashyap

Indian badminton player P Kashyap has spoken about his recent interaction with great cricketer MS Dhoni. Kashyap, a former Commonwealth Games gold medalist, is married to Saina Nehwal, the former world number one shuttler.

During a recent podcast interview, Kashyap stated that he met Dhoni at a wedding. The 37-year-old advised that, since not everyone follows badminton, he introduced himself to Dhoni as Saina’s spouse. However, Kashyap revealed that Dhoni’s reaction upon seeing him was unexpected.

Kashyap recalled that Dhoni, who did recognize him by his profession, spoke to him like one of his teammates.

“I met Dhoni at a wedding recently. I introduced myself as Saina’s husband. I thought I am Saina’s plus one here so some people who follow sports might recognize me. I am a cricket and Dhoni fan. So, when I met him, he told me ‘pata hai bhai. I play badminton. I know who you are and you don’t need to tell me that you are Saina’s husband.’ He spoke to me like a friend, as if I am his teammate,” Kashyap said on Nikhil Tho Natakalu’s podcast.

