Yuvraj Singh spoke about the intensity of the India-Pakistan matches in ICC events. The two archrivals will clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 on June 9 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York.

This will be the first time the two sides will clash in the USA, though India and Pakistan played a couple of bilateral ODI series in the USA’s neighbouring country, Canada in the 1990s.

Yuvraj, who has played in countless India-Pakistan matches throughout his brilliant career, believes that the team who can better control their emotions on the day will win the showpiece battle. The former all-rounder was a member of India’s playing XI when MS Dhoni and Co. defeated Pakistan in the final to win the maiden T20 World Cup championship in 2007.

If we win, we’ll go crazy: Yuvraj Singh on India -Pakistan matches

The headline game between the arch-rivals is perhaps the tournament’s most anticipated fixture, with thousands of spectators expected from all around the world. Yuvraj Singh, a former India all-rounder, spoke about the pressure of playing in an India-Pakistan match, as well as the immense fan pressure.

Yuvraj described it as an emotional game and outlined the differences between Indian and Pakistani supporters, who will be riveted to their television screens when the two nations face off on Sunday. Yuvraj stated that Indian fans will go berserk regardless of whether Rohit Sharma and his team win or lose, but Pakistani fans’ reactions will be determined by whether India wins or loses.

“Well, it’s a game of emotion. If we win, we’ll go crazy. If we lose, we’ll go crazy. But the thing is, if we win, they will go crazy with us. If we lose, they will go crazy with us. That’s the difference. “But I think, whether it’s India, Pakistan, or any other game, I’m sure the guys are going 100%. It’s just that I always feel that the team who control their emotion on that day better and focus on the match situation, they will win the game,” Yuvraj Singh said as per PTI.

Yuvraj, who has helped the Indian team win multiple games against Pakistan, will be watching the game from the stands for the first time on Sunday. The former all-rounder feels confident in India’s chances in the high-profile match, citing India’s stronger record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

“In the last couple of years, we’ve had a better record than Pakistan. And hopefully, we can continue that. I think I would not be that nervous going into India-Pakistan game watching it. I’ve watched on TV, but never been to the ground watching an India-Pakistan match. This will be first time,” he added.

