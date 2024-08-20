Yuvraj Singh, hero of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup wins, is set to get a Bollywood movie on himself. T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, famed for films like Animal and Kabir Singh, is collaborating with producer Ravi Bhagchandka to bring Yuvraj’s story to reality.

Ravi had previously helmed the 2017 Sachin Tendulkar documentary ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ and has directed the upcoming Aamir Khan-starrer “Sitaare Zameen Par”.

Yuvraj Singh’s biopic was officially announced on Tuesday via T-Series Films’ Instagram and X handles. According to the tweet, the film’s tentative title appears to be Six Sixes, and it will follow the cricket icon’s incredible journey from World Cup hero to cancer survivor.

“Relive the legend’s journey from the pitch to the heart of millions — Yuvraj Singh’s story of grit and glory is coming soon on the big screen!” the post read.

Yuvraj Singh’s heroics in India’s 2 World Cup wins and his battle and victory over cancer to be highlighted

According to Variety, the film will replicate a historic moment in Yuvraj’s long career, when he famously struck six sixes in a single over against England bowler Stuart Broad during India’s 2007 T20 World Cup victory.

His achievements in India’s 2011 World Cup victory, during which he was named player of the series, are also expected to be highlighted. Aside from his accomplishments on the field, Yuvraj Singh’s struggle with cancer and triumph over the sickness to return to the field will be highlighted.

“I am deeply honored that my story will be showcased to millions of my fans across the globe by Bhushan-ji and Ravi. Cricket has been my greatest love and source of strength through all the highs and lows. I hope this film inspires others to overcome their own challenges and pursue their dreams with unwavering passion,” Yuvraj Singh told Variety.

T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar added, “Yuvraj Singh’s life is a compelling narrative of resilience, triumph, and passion. His journey from a promising cricketer to a cricketing hero, and then to a hero in real life, is truly inspiring. I am thrilled to bring a story that needs to be told and heard through the big screen and to celebrate his extraordinary achievements.”

Yuvraj Singh made his India debut in the 2000 Knockout Trophy and went on to play 40 Tests, 304 ODIs, and 58 T20Is for India. He scored a total of 17 centuries. He also picked up 148 international wickets with his left-arm spin. Yuvraj had a successful career in IPL as well, where he captained Kings XI Punjab and won the IPL trophy in 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Yuvraj Singh retired from international and IPL cricket in 2019.

Also Read: Dhruv Jurel Reveals The Most Impressive Quality Of Virat Kohli

