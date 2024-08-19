Young Indian wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel has revealed which quality of Virat Kohli impresses him the most as he aims to replicate the same in his career. The former Indian captain has been a huge icon of the game and an idol for many cricketers around the globe, as he has completed 16 years in international cricket.

The Delhi-born wasn’t part of the home Test series due to personal problems against England, where Dhruv Jurel made his debut for the national side. The latter was recently part of the five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe as he looks to structure a successful career for the Blue Brigade.

In his debut series, the wicket-keeper showed his skills with the bat as he finished with 190 runs in three games at an average of 63.33, thanks to a vital knock of 90 runs in Ranchi, which helped India get out of a situation where they could have bottled the game.

“Y ou feel that aura that Virat Kohli is ther e”- Dhruv Jurel

The Uttar Pradesh-born batter didn’t make a great start in the shortest format of the game, with just six runs in the long innings where he got the chance to showcase his batting talent.

Jurel praised Kohli, addressing him as the legend of the game, besides touching on the topics of their conversations, which were based on the game of cricket.

“I always try to learn because he is a legend of cricket. So I think how he was made, what he did in the background. (I am) always curious to learn new things. So whenever I talked to him, I only talked about cricket, and when you are around him, you feel that aura that Virat Kohli is there.” Dhruv Jurel expressed in a conversation with Sprots Tak.

He also shared the aura of the veteran, having played for India for such a long period and continuing to come up with better performances to make the team on most occasions.

“That is a good thing that we feel that we have to do something that we also feel that people have come to ask, that there is aura. He has played for like 15 years for India and he has always dominated. So that thing is very inspiring. So I will try to bring that thing in.” The UP batter, Dhruv Jurel, was revealed in the conversation.

The 23-year-old will look to be part of the upcoming Test series at home against Bangladesh before extending his period in the national side during the New Zealand series. But the question is, with the return of both the senior members of the side, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, will he get his opportunity in the team?

In the recent season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), he smashed 195 runs in 11 innings at an average of under 25 and a strike rate of 138.29, celebrating a couple of fifties, which the unbeaten knock of 56-runs was quite essential against Lucknow Super Giants.

Dhruv Jurel carries a very good first-class record of 980 runs in 18 matches, at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 56, shouldering on six half-centuries and one century. If he gets the chance for the upcoming Test season, then he could fulfill his dream of playing along with Virat Kohli.

The young player’s current focus is now on the UP T20 league, where he will lead Gorakhpur Lions in their opening game on August 26.