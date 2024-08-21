Zaheer Khan, former India pacer, is all set to join the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise as their mentor ahead of the IPL 2025 tournament. The former India fast bowler is preparing to depart the Mumbai Indians, where he is the global head of cricket development.

Zaheer Khan, 45, has played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs, and 17 T20Is, taking 610 international wickets (311 in Tests, 282 in ODIs, and 17 in T20Is). After retiring from the IPL in 2017, he became MI’s bowling coach. He has been with the Mumbai-based franchise since.

Gautam Gambhir left LSG to join the Kolkata Knight Riders following the 2023 IPL season, leaving the team mentor position vacant. Gambhir led KKR to the title this season and thereafter became the Indian team’s head coach.

Even during his playing career, Zaheer Khan served as a soundboard for the team’s younger seamers. If LSG eventually recruits him, he would be a tremendous asset.

Zaheer Khan to also helm the bowling coach role for LSG

As per the RevSportz report, once hired, Zaheer is expected to oversee LSG’s bowling department, specifically its fast bowlers, while head coach Justin Langer will focus on the batting unit.

LSG has a young fast-bowling team, with 22-year-old Mayank Yadav emerging as the franchise’s most prominent member this year. Aside from him, the team boasts some promising seam bowlers, like Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, and Shamar Joseph. It remains to be seen how many of them will be retained or purchased back at the 2025 mega-auction.

Every IPL side, including LSG, will have a core group of young fast bowlers. According to reports, the franchise’s think tank believes Zaheer is the greatest candidate for mentoring them.

Regarding LSG’s leadership, it is understood that the hierarchy has still to decide on KL Rahul’s future, including whether he would be retained. If Rahul leaves the squad, LSG will go to auction/transfers to find someone with demonstrated leadership skills. According to sources, the franchise is interested in signing a top India team star.

