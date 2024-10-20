The Zim Afro T10 League has come under ICC anti-corruption department investigation for match-fixing allegations. Even Pakistani players who played in the tournament are being questioned over their involvement.

The probe focuses on misbehavior during a match between the Durban Wolves and the Harare Bolts.

It is claimed that a few cricketers were involved in suspicious activities during the Zim Afro T10 League 2024, with the investigation focused on two overs that raised concerns due to a significant number of extras, including wides and no-balls, in the match between Durban and Harare.

The ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit has wasted no time in investigating players and officials to see if any wrongdoing occurred during the recent Zim Afro T10 event. The sixth over, bowled by UAE bowler Kashif Dawood, who has Pakistani connections, aroused some suspicions.

Dawood’s 14-ball over yielded 20 runs, including 7 wides and 2 no-balls, an odd trend that has prompted suspicion. Adding fuel to the fire, Afghanistan pacer Dawlat Zadran gave up 23 runs in the ninth over, featuring an unusual number of extras, including 8 wides.

Apart from these bowlers, Pakistani Test spinner Yasir Shah bowled only one over in this match, conceding 30 runs, including three wides and three sixes. These questionable overs have sparked significant investigation, with the International Cricket Council working hard to maintain the sport’s integrity.

The Joburg Bangla Tigers won the second season of the Zim Afro T10 League, which ran from September 21 to 29 in Zimbabwe. Several Pakistani players and officials competed in the competition, and several of them were likely implicated in dubious actions.

Following the match between the Durban Wolves and the Harare Bolts in the 2024 Zim Afro T10 League, the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit launched an inquiry, resulting in one team owner unexpectedly departing for his home country before meeting with officials.

ICC anti-corruption unit confiscates a mobile phone

Saleem Khaliq, a Pakistani journalist, also reported that the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit questioned various Pakistani players and officials while they conducted investigations into supposed suspicious actions at the 2024 Zim Afro T10 League.

“Investigations have begun into the alleged suspicious activities of some cricketers in the Zim Afro T10 League. The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit has also questioned players and officials, including some Pakistanis. A mobile phone belonging to one individual has been confiscated. Officials became alert during one match due to an excessive number of wides and no-balls,” he posted on X.

