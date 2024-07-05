ZIM vs IND: Live Streaming, Where To Watch The 1st T20I In India?

India will take on Zimbabwe in the first of the five-match away T20I series, starting on July 06, 2024, at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare. The ZIM vs IND series will offer the young India batters a great chance to showcase their talent and skill, coming off to a great Indian Premier League (IPL 2024, whereas, for the hosts, it’s a great chance to get some experience.

Just like how important it becomes to score runs at an aggressive rate in the powerplay (1-6) overs, it also becomes quite vital to pick up wickets in the same period, with the new ball, to dry up the runs of the opponents, and to keep the momentum in their side.

Since the start of 2022, going into the Zim vs Ind series, the blue brigade has given away 3209 T20I runs in 73 innings, at an average of under 23, and a strike rate of a tad over 19. The way in the last T20 World Cup 2024, their sensational bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowled with the new ball, shows how tough it is to get the right result off the timeline.

Even the left-arm pacer, Arshdeep Singh too got some swing off that new delivery, to make issues for the opponent’s top-order batters. They have picked up 143 wickets in those 73 innings, before the Zim vs Ind game, at an economy of 7.33, which is quite phenomenal keeping in mind how the opponents always go on to smash the ball no matter where it pitches during the first six overs of the innings.

They have also given away 369 boundaries and 106 sixes in this duration, and that’s where they could think of getting better in the future T20Is.

In the case of the Zimbabwe side, they have been part of 54 games, before this home Zim vs Ind T20I series, where they gave away 2292 runs in those innings, at an average of just over 23, and a strike rate of under 20. That means they have been picking up wickets quite regularly in this period, which puts the shackles on the opponent’s side.

The Sikandar Raza team has picked up 98 wickets in 53 innings, which is quite a good thing to be ahead in the contest at the beginning, with an economy rate of just over seven. The side have been blasted away for 282 fours, and 46 sixes, and that’s again another positive note of their bowling, which is not letting the opposition flying away with the momentum at the start of the innings.

For India, it will be the best opportunity to see how their young side gets shaped up as a preparation for the next T20 World Cup in 2026, co-hosted by them and Sri Lanka.

ZIM vs IND: Live Streaming, Where To Watch The 1st T20I In India?

Where will the ZIM vs IND 1st T20I match begin?

The first of the five-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe will be played on July 06, at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare.

Where to watch the ZIM vs IND 1st T20I Match live on TV?

The Sony Sports Network will telecast the ZIM vs IND T20I series in India, as they have grabbed India’s away tours of Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and England in this period.

Where to watch the ZIM vs IND 1st T20I online in India?

Along with the Sony Sports Network channels, the Sony LIV app and website too will also display the T20I game in online mode in India.

