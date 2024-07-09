The Shubman Gill-led India side will face Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe team during the third of the five-match Zim vs Ind series, on July 10, 2024, at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The young batters and bowlers of the side have done a tremendous job to showcase their skill, as the question stands as to whether they could continue with the same energy.

As much as the batting during the powerplay is vital for any side in the shortest format of the game, the bowling during this period too is quite important on the other hand, if they want to keep the opponents under pressure from the beginning. The only in be successful in this aspect would be by taking wickets.

When it comes to how India has been bowling before the Zim vs Ind series, since the start of 2023, they have given away 1599 T20I runs in 36 innings, at an average of 22.21, and a strike rate of 18. That means they generally take a couple of wickets inside the powerplay and allow only 22 runs for the fall of each wicket.

In those 36 innings, the bowlers have been able to earn success 72 times, which is quite phenomenal and that hardly allows the batting side to get settled in and look for regular boundaries during the period. They have been smashed for 182 boundaries and 54 sixes in this duration. Given there is always a scope for development, they could think of giving away fewer boundaries.

Zimbabwe, in that case, has been quite clinical. In 32 innings with the ball in the first six overs, they have conceded 1239 T20I runs, at an average of around 21, and a strike rate of under 19, which is around three overs for them to smell the first blood. They have also been able to pick up 62 wickets.

Their bowlers have been grilled away for 165 boundaries and 29 sixes in this period before the Zim vs Ind game, as their economy of 6.73 has been quite fantastic and ahead in comparison with the opponent’s economy rate of 7.40. The main reason for them to be quite successful in this duration has been their ability of the bowlers to bowl straight lines, as their pace and the dryness of the Harare surface always make it tough for the batting side.

Even during the first game of the series, they picked up four wickets inside the powerplay, which allowed them to get a strong hand from the start to defend the low total of 115 runs.

ZIM vs IND: Live Streaming, Where To Watch The 3rd T20I In India?

Where will the ZIM vs IND 3rd T20I match begin?

The third of the five-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club will take place on July 11, 2024.

Where to watch the ZIM vs IND 3rd T20I match live on TV?

Sony Sports Network, who have earned the rights to display India’s away tours will broadcast the third game of the series.

Where to watch the ZIM vs IND 3rd T20I online in India?

Along with the Sony Sports TV channels, their website and the Sony LIV app will show the third T20I game in the online mode.

