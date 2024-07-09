ZIM vs IND Playing 11- 3rd T20I, India tour of Zimbabwe 2024

Zimbabwe had a heartbreak by not being able to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023, and the same continued for the last T20 World Cup too. But this home Zim vs Ind five-match series, just like India has also been a golden chance for them to see the transition of the side, and how they would fare in the future. For the two-time champions, it’s about getting the reward of an excellent Indian Premier League (IPL).

The bowling in the middle overs (7-15) has been an exception work for the teams to keep the momentum in their side as the spinners generally take control of it. Even though, in the case of the batting of this duration, it’s about nailing the big shots to get the required momentum of the game.

Since the start of 2023, going into the Zim vs Ind third T20I game of the series, when it comes to batting in the middle overs of the innings, the Shubman Gill-led side has recorded 2534 T20I runs in 35 innings, at an average of 40.87, which is a healthy one, with a strike rate of around 142.

They have lost only 62 wickets in this period, which is around a couple of wickets in those nine overs in the middle. The likes of Suryakumar Yadava and Hardik Pandya have done a tremendous job for India to display their talent, while from the new batch, it’s Rinku Sing’s territory. Before the Zim vs Ind series, they have nailed 202 boundaries and 119 sixes in this period.

In the case of the middle over batting for the Zimbabwe side, they have registered 1837 runs, since the beginning of 2023, in 37 innings, at an average of nearly 24, with a strike rate of around 113, which is again not a very positive sign for the team, before the Zim vs Ind third t20i.

The Sikandar Raza-led side has lost 84 wickets in 32 innings, and that has been the reason behind their struggle in the middle overs, once they find the solution to it, they must go on to increase the pace a little bit more against the spinners. The team has smashed 112 boundaries and 73 sixes in this duration, before Zim vs Ind series.

The question is whether India would think of giving the other young players a chance during the last three games of the series to provide them the vital exposure to international cricket.

ZIM vs IND Playing 11- 3rd T20I, India tour of Zimbabwe 2024

The likes of Abhishek Sharma had a very poor start in the Zim vs Ind series with a three-ball duck, but he has managed to erase those rough moments with a great century 24 hours later.

India’s Playing 11:

The left-handed opening better of the Indian team has been incredible in the power-hitting. The new generation of Indian cricket is quite fearless, and once Abhishek, even after getting out cheaply during the first game went with the same tempo in the second, it just got cemented.

In the bowling department, Ravi Bishnoi has done a great job too with the ball, picking up six wickets in eight overs, at an economy rate of three, while the pace of Avesh Khan hasn’t been easy for the opponent side.

India’s line-up vs ZIM: Shubman Gill (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk.), Sai Sudarshan, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Harshit Rana.

Zimbabwe’s Playing 11:

When it comes to batting, the hosts have a lot of work to do. Their batters have not found the India bowlers smooth enough to play shots, and for two back-to-games, their batting department has flattened out.

In the case of the bowling department, Tendai Chatara had an excellent session with the ball in this ongoing Zim vs Ind first T20I, having taken three wickets for 16 runs. Captain Raza too was quite phenomenal, while the lanky pacer Blessing Muzarabani asked a few questions of the India batters.

Zimbabwe’s line-up vs India: Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Brain Bennett, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza (c), Jonathan Campbell, Clive Madane (wk.), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.