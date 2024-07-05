ZIM vs IND: Weather Report And Pitch Report- 1st T20I, Zimbabwe Tour Of India 2024

Most of the senior members of the India side won’t be available for the whole five-match T20I series of Zim vs Ind, while a few will join them for the last three games of the series. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will go with a side that would hope to get some experience. But will the surface help the batters’ comfort?

The death overs (16-20) are the phase where the batters generally look to go hard at the bowlers, who come up with their variations to fox the batting line-up. Both sides aim to do better to come up with better results in the department to keep the momentum on their side.

Since the start of 2022, before the Zim vs Ind series, the Indian side managed to get 3197 T20I runs in 66 innings during the last five overs of the phase, with an average of 23.86 and a strike rate of 177.51, which is quite phenomenal, as how they developed their batting in the last T20 World Cup 2024 too.

The Shubman Gill-led side have lost 134 wickets in that period, besides getting smacked for 261 boundaries and 184 sixes, and that’s where their power hitters come into play.

Going into the Zim vs Ind contest, the home side has managed to get 2015 T20I runs in the last five overs, at an average of around 18, and a strike rate of 153, which is a fabulous number. They have lost 111 wickets in that period, having smashed 153 boundaries and 96 sixes.

In the case of the bowling department, before the Zim vs Ind series, since the start of 2022, the Indian team have been belted away for 2900 runs in 68 T20I innings, at an average of 18.71 and a strike rate of under 12. The Shubman Gill-led side have been able to register 155 wickets in those innings, at an economy of under 10, after being smashed for 202 boundaries and 160 sixes.

For the Zimbabwe team, the Sikandar Raza-led side has been nailed for 1840 T20I runs in 50 innings, at an average of under 17, and a strike rate of just over 12. They have recorded 110 wickets, before the Zim vs Ind series, at an economy rate of 8.20, which too has been great for the side. Their bowlers have been smashed for 130 boundaries and 63 over boundaries in this period.

ZIM vs IND: Weather Report And Pitch Report- 1st T20I, Zimbabwe Tour Of India 2024

The afternoon temperature for the Zim vs Ind first T20I will be around 26 degrees Celsius, with no fear of any cloud cover or any amount of rain. The humidity level of 11% means there is no dew expected then when the Zim vs Ind first-of-five-match T20I series will be played.

ZIM vs IND Weather Forecast Temperature 26-degree Celsius Weather Forecast Sunny and Pleasant Dew Point -9-degree Celsius Humidity Level 11% Cloud Cover 0%

ZIM vs IND Pitch Report

The average first innings score in the last 10 years, before the Zim vs Ind series, will be around 150, with it being 143 in the last years, and has dropped from 158 during the 2022 season.

In 33 T20I being played in this period, the team batting first has won 18 times, with a winning rate of 54.5%, while the chasing side has done well in the rest 15 games.

The Chainaman bowlers have an economy of only five at that place, and that displays how tough batting is on this surface. The fast bowlers have gone under an economy rate of seven, while the off-spinners too have been around that same mark in the economy rate.

Sikandar Raza is the second-highest T20I run-getter in that ground, before the Zim vs Ind series, with 378 runs at a strike rate of 132.17, with three fifties, while in the bowling department, Luke Jongwe has picked up the most wickets (27) in Harare at an economy of 8.35, in this format.