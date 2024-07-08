The experienced Zimbabwe pace bowler Luke Jongwe has opened up on the secret behind his famous ‘shoe call celebration’ after he picks up a wicket in a game. During the first of the five-match T20I series, at the Harare Sports Club, he displayed the same excitement during the 10th over of the second innings, as Dhruv Jurel was dismissed to increase pressure on the India batting, in chasing a low total of 115.

The hosts stunned the Shubman Gill-led young India team, as they kept on taking wickets in regular intervals and succeeded in defending the small score. The pressure on the young batters of the two-time champions was huge and they couldn’t make any adjustments to the situation of the game.

Luke Jongwe ended up with excellent figures of 1/28 in his four overs and managed to squeeze up the run flowing during the middle overs, to lead the group to the famous victory.

‘I told my girlfriend each time I get a wicket, I…’- Luke Jongwe

The Zimbabwe fast bowler Luke Jongwe has a unique way of celebrating once he takes a wicket. He pulls off the shoe and uses it like a mobile phone as if he is calling someone to describe the dismissal he has made in that game.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Will Captain India In Champions Trophy And World Test Championship In 2025- Jay Shah

It’s not the only person to come up with this sort of ‘shoe-call’ celebration of Luke Jongwe. The South African Chainaman Tabraiz Shamsi also has the same sort of celebrating act once he earns a wicket, especially in white-ball games.

Speaking on the reason behind that sort of act, the 29-year-old Luke Jongwe revealed the chat he had with his girlfriend- Brenda Jasi, and how they discussed it.

‘I came up with the idea for the celebration while I was on a call with my girlfriend Brenda (Jasi).’ The Harare-born opened up at the end of the game. ‘We were actually discussing a celebration I would do if I get a wicket the next day in my hotel room so I went with the shoe celebration.’

He also mentioned how he hopes not getting ran out of airtime, after picking up the wicket.

“I told her each time I get a wicket I would be calling you and I hope I won’t run out of airtime.’ Luke Jongwe, the right-arm fast-medium bowled was quoted as saying by ‘The Standard.’

In 65 T20I games, the bowler has picked up 66 wickets at an economy of 8.64, which is quite expensive, at an average of 22.25, besides managing 509 runs coming lower down the order at a strike rate of 121.47, and is yet to celebrate a half-century.

Zimbabwe went on to win the first game of the series by 13 runs, as their captain Sikandar Raza was thrilled during the post-match presentation ceremony and is well known of the threat these young India players can come up with, despite the senior players being rested after a hectic T20 World Cup 2024.

‘Feel really happy about the win. Need to take one game at a time. The job is not done, series is not over.’ Raza remarked after the game. ‘World champions play like world champions so we need to be ready for the next game.’

Also Read: Ishan Kishan Says “No One Understood” On Criticism After He Took Break From International Cricket

He also felt that the credit for their victory is towards the bowlers, who kept a simple line and length, along with using their variations, while their ground fielding that afternoon was amazing.

‘This isn’t a wicket where you get bowled out for 115. Credit to the bowlers of both sides.’ The Pakistan-born spin all-rounder reflected. ‘Clearly, an indication we need to up our skills. I said I don’t care about the result as long as we could be true to the crowd and changing room, we had our plans, we stuck to them and we backed our guys.’

The third game of the series will take place on July 10.