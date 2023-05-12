Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Date, Timing, Squad, Lineups, Venue:

Aston Villa will be looking to end their barren run of two games without a win and having scored a goal when they take on Tottenham on Saturday, May 13. The Villans have lost two games in a row with the scoreline of 1-0 against Manchester United and Wolves. As a result, their hopes of clinching European football have been dealt with a huge blow.

Villa are one point behind seventh-placed Brighton & Hove Albion, who have two games in hands, with three games remaining in the Premier League season. If Villa wins on Saturday, it will be the first time since 1995-96 that they have completed a double against Spurs. Thanks to a 2-0 victory over the north Londoners on New Year’s Day, with Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luiz scoring in the second half.

While a win at home for Villa could reignite their bid for continental football, a defeat for Spurs will all but end their narrow hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. Interim boss Ryan Mason’s men currently sit six points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United, however having played a game more. Any slip-ups now, and Tottenham’s chances of playing in Europe will banish, let alone the Champions League.

Harry Kane will be up and running for his team, after having surpassed Wayne Rooney into second place in the all-time charts of Premier League top-scorers. The England captain brilliantly met a Pedro Porro header in the stoppage time of the first-half against Crystal Palace, to both overtake Rooney and help Spurs to a first win in six league games, and also their first one since Mason took over.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Date, Timing, Squad, Lineups, Venue

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur – Date, Timing, Venue

Spurs will travel to Villa Park for this fixture, which is scheduled on May 13. The clash is set for a 7:30 PM [IST] kick-off.

Date Match Time (IST) Venue 13 May 2023 Aston Villa vs Tottenham 7:30 PM Villa Park

Aston Villa vs Tottenham – Squads

Aston Villa

Predicted Line-up:

Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; McGinn, Luiz; Bailey, Buendia, Ramsey; Watkins

Tottenham Hostpur

Fraser Foster, Brandon Austin, Ben Davies, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, Clement Lenglet, Pedro Porro, Emerson, Arnaut Danjuma, Pape Matar Sarr, Ivan Perisic, Oliver Skipp, Emile Hojbjerg, Yves Bissouma, Lucas Moura, Dejan Kulusevski, Heung Min Son, Richarlison, Harry Kane

Predicted line-up:

Forster; Royal, Romero, Leglet; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Davies; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

