Georgina Rodriguez posted a video of her “first twerking class” where she is currently learning it from a famous teacher. The “international twerking teacher” Jack Gomez gave the Argentine-born Spaniard a private tutorial.

Georgina, who was clothed in pulled-up sweatpants and a sports bra, posted the racy dance on Instagram. The model is presently in Saudi Arabia, where her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Al Nassr. And she was compelled to deny the couple’s rift earlier this month.

Georgina Rodriguez learning twerking as rumours of rifts with Cristiano Ronaldo continue

Georgina Rodriguez has had a tough few weeks, following the rumours of unrest between her and Ronaldo. The pair was apparently seen having a furious dispute while boarding an aircraft in public. According to reports, they had a “monumental shouting match” and their relationship is in bad shape.

Last month, Spanish and Portuguese media reported that the former Manchester United star was “fed up” with the Spanish model and that they were on the verge of parting up. Among the assertions made in Spanish media was one on the TV show Socialite that Cristiano was “fed up” with Georgina Rodriguez because of the time she spent shopping in a Riyadh mall.

While rumours prevail, it seems all is smooth and sailing between the two, as Georgina learns twerking from Jack Gomez. She had also rebuffed the claims, rushing to Instagram and posting a photo of the night sky with the words from Romeo Santos’ song If I Die. It read: “The envious invents the rumour, the gossip spreads and the idiot believes it.”

The model also posted an Instagram photo of herself with the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward. Georgina and Ronaldo kissed while drinking drinks, and she captioned the photo “cheers to love.”

Cristiano’s mother has previously paid the superstar and his family a visit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where they are now located. She flew to the Middle East in February, just after the father-of-five and Georgina and his children checked out of their rooms at the opulent Four Seasons hotel Kingdom Centre.

Dolores Aveiro, 68, dismissed any idea that the Real Madrid legend’s relationship with Georgina had soured overnight, calling the accusations “lies” while attending a store opening in her home Madeira. She told reporters covering an event in Funchal, the island’s capital: “It’s all lies. Every couple argues, but what’s been written is a lie.”

