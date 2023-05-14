Cristiano Ronaldo is no strangers to controversies. One of the greatest footballers of all time, the Portugal international makes it to the news for all the wrong reasons every now and then. And one of those controversies could have very well ended his career at a stage where he was just transforming into a superstar.

The huge controversy took place in 2009 just before he joined Real Madrid and it rocked the entire football world. The reigning Ballon d’or champion was sensationally accused of rape by the-then 25-year old model Kathryn Mayorga. The incident happened while he was in Las Vegas with his cousin and brother-in-law after the end of the season.

As per reports, Cristiano Ronaldo met Mayorga at the Palms Casino Resort before the two decided to go to the football star’s penthouse suite where they were involved in consensual sex. However, Mayorga later accused Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her.

In an interview with German magazine Der Spiegel, Mayorga claimed that while she refused to have sex with the footballer, she did kiss him after he promised he would let her go.

“He starts to come on to me very strong. And he starts to do stuff to me and touch me and grab me. I pushed him away and kept saying, ‘No’.”

Speaking further, she stated that Ronaldo pulled her into a bedroom and raped her while she cried: “No, no, no.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and the rape accusation:

Fortunately for Cristiano Ronaldo, the incident did not have a big impact on his career as he joined Real Madrid and went on to become one of the greatest footballers of all time. However, he was still not free of all the charges. In 2017, reports emerged that the Portugal legend was under investigation by the Las Vegas Police Department for the rape.

In 2018, Mayorga filed a civil lawsuit against the former Manchester United man, alleging that he had forced her to have sex after she initially refused. Ronaldo, on his part, has always maintained innocence in the entire matter and later he and Mayorga reached a settlement out of court. Later, Mayorga’s lawyer filed a petition to reopen the case but eventually Ronaldo was cleared of all the charges.

As of now, Ronaldo is with his long-term partner Georgina Rodríguez. He is currently playing in Saudi Pro League, plying his trade for Al-Nassr.

