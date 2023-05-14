Kylian Mbappe and Neymar’s relationship has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent times. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) duo are reportedly not the best of friends as of now and things took a turn for worse recently when Neymar liked an Instagram post criticizing Kylian Mbappe.

It happened right after some PSG fans protested against Neymar as well as Lionel Messi. The protesters gathered in front of Neymar’s house to express their displeasure. Later, the Brazil international added fuel to fire by liking the post attacking Kylian Mbappe. The post claimed that the French superstar the ‘prince’ of the club is the worst.

After that, Neymar had also posted a cryptic message on his Instagram account, making it clear that not all was well inside the PSG dressing room, writing: “Don’t allow for people to put you in their storm, but put them in your peace.”

All well between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe?

While not many know how things are at the moment between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, a recent incident shows that it might not be as bad as it seems like. Neymar’s recent reaction to a stunning goal from Kylian Mbappe has taken the footballing world by surprise.

Neymar was in the stands to watch PSG’s game against Ajaccio on Saturday night (May 13). In the 54th minute of the game, Mbappe scored a wonder goal right from the edge of the box. After Sergio Ramos hit a long, the Ajaccio defender managed to head the ball but could not clear it. The ball landed right in front of Mbappe.

Before the ball could fall on the ground, Mbappe came up with a thunderous volley to hit the back of the net and gave PSG a 4-0 lead. And as soon as the ball went past the goalkeeper, the cameras showed Neymar who came up with a reaction not many would have expected. The Brazil superstar was all smiles and made it clear that he was impressed with the strike.

Here are a couple of clips of the moment:

🚀 BOOM! Kylian Mbappé scores his brace with a AMAZING goal! ⚽ The match is LIVE on beIN SPORTS 📺 #Ligue1 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/0ah9zHSNao — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 13, 2023

