Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken about the top-four race ahead of his team’s crucial clash against Leicester City on Monday night. Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United are currently involved in the race for the third and fourth spot.

Newcastle and Manchester United have the advantage over Liverpool at the moment. With only three league games remaining, both the clubs are leading Liverpool by 4 points. And while both Newcastle and United are the favourites to seal a top-four spot, the recent results indicate that things might change.

While Liverpool have won six matches in a row to reignite their top-four ambitions, both United and Newcastle have faltered in recent weeks. Before beating Wolves last weekend, United suffered defeats against Brighton and West Ham. Newcastle, on the other hand, lost against Arsenal before registering a frustrating 2-2 draw against Leeds.

Jurgen Klopp on the top-four race:

Ahead of the crucial clash against Leicester, Jurgen Klopp talked about the top-four race and made sure to play some mind games. The former Borussia Dortmund manager recalled the past season where Liverpool and Chelsea were in the same situation.

“A few weeks ago, it was completely out of sight. I couldn’t see it at all, but that did not mean we would not try to get closer. That’s the only thing we did – we got closer.

“I am pretty sure we were in a situation like that years ago in the second season we qualified for the Champions League. Chelsea were winning all the time behind us so we had to win all the games. It’s not comfortable but, in the end, we made it anyway,” said Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking further, the German cheekily said that both Newcastle and United would have been better off without Liverpool at the fifth spot.

“Newcastle and [Manchester] United would be happy if we would not be there anymore and Brighton just starts losing now and Tottenham, and that it was safe and they could concentrate on other stuff.

“But it is still more likely that they will do it. I respect that. If they finish the season above us, they deserve it. That’s how I see it,” said the Reds boss.

