Lionel Messi to Barcelona reports are getting stronger and stronger as the much-anticipated summer transfer window edges closer with each passing day. Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made it clear that the Spanish giants would do everything possible to bring the Argentina superstar back to Nou Camp.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona’s highly successful association ended in a bitter manner a couple of seasons ago. The World Cup-winner left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 after signing a two-year deal until June 2023 with an option for an extra year.

And it looks highly unlikely that he would continue in Paris after the recent incident where he infuriated the club by missing training for an unsanctioned visit to Saudi Arabia with his family. Following the visit, PSG slapped Lionel Messi with a suspension before the former Barcelona star released a video to issue an apology.

His relationship with PSG fans already looks broken. In his first game back after the incident, the 35-year-old received a hostile reception as fans jeered and whistled at him during the home game against Ajaccio.

Joan Laporta on Lionel Messi to Barcelona links:

As Lionel Messi looks really set to leave the French capital after the ongoing season, Joan Laporta has stated that Barcelona would do everything to bring their former captain back to Spain. Messi is also being linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia as well as the MLS in the United States.

And while only time will tell where Messi plays next season, Laporta has made his intentions clear. Speaking to Jijantes, the Barca chief said: “We will do everything we can to bring Leo Messi back to Barcelona.”

The club’s vice-president Rafa Yuste, on the other hand, said: “Messi? He’s a very good friend of many guys who are celebrating La Liga today… I’m sure he is so happy! I would love Messi to come back.”

Laporta has also revealed that he is already in contact with Messi, saying: “I spoke with Messi recently, we have a relationship with him.

“Messi is the best player in the world and any coach would want him in his team. He had some unpleasant incidents with the fans in Paris, I won’t disturb him right now.

“We exchanged some messages recently. Barca is Messi’s home and Barca can compete with Saudi Arabia and everyone,” he added.

