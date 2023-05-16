The ongoing Premier League season is set for a thrilling finish. While Manchester City and Arsenal have already secured a top-two finish, the race for the remaining two spots for an automatic qualification to the Champions League is still on.

Just one point separate the teams at the third and fifth spot although the latter have played a game more . Newcastle United, Manchester United and Liverpool are in contention for the top-four finish. As of now, Newcastle and United have the upper hand in the race. Both the teams are on 66 points with three more games remaining.

Unlike Liverpool, Newcastle and United have their fate in their own hands. However, the recent results have shown that the positions might change in the coming days. While Liverpool have won their last 7 games including the 3-0 win over Leicester on Monday night, Newcastle and United have dropped points in recent games.

Newcastle United lost to Arsenal before drawing against Leeds United in their last two outings. United, on the other hand, lost to Brighton and West Ham before returning to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Wolves.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League table:

While only time will tell who finish in the top four, the statisticians at FiveThirtyEight have backed Newcastle United to secure a top four finish this season. As per the latest predictions, Newcastle have a 87% chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

The Supercomputer has backed Eddie Howe’s men to finish the season on 71 points, predicting the team to win one and draw two games. They have also backed Manchester United to finish third ahead of Newcastle, thus ruling out Liverpool’s chances of making it to the top four.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, the Reds have been backed to finish on 68 points. Since the prediction was made before the game against Leicester, one can expect Jurgen Klopp’s men to finish with a higher points tally.

Here is the final Premier League Points Table predicted by the Supercomputer:

