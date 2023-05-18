Former partner of Brazilian great Ronaldo Nazario, bodybuilder Michel Umezu, has detailed how anabolic steroid use affected her. Umezu is the mother of Ronaldo’s kid named Alexander’s. During the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Japan, Ronaldo Nazario met Michel Umezu. In the Asian country, Umezu worked as a waiter. Two years later, the couple started dating.

During yet another of the Brazilian’s journeys to Japan, Umezu was pregnant with the former footballer’s baby. He was, however, in another relationship at the time. Ronaldo had a terrific performance during the 2002 FIFA World Cup, scoring a brace against Oliver Kahn of Germany in the final to help Brazil win the tournament for the fifth time ever.

Ronaldo’s ex-partner opens up on struggles with anabolic steroids usage

In 2004, the 40-year-old bodybuilder Michele Umezu and Ronaldo had an affair. After their affair, Michele got in touch with the former Barcelona and Real Madrid star and told him about their baby Alexander, who was then eight months old. Five years passed before a judge acknowledged Ronaldo, 46, as the boy’s biological father.

However, after it was established, Alexander, who is now 17 years old, became Ronaldo’s fourth kid overall. But she recently disclosed that she has more body hair as a result of utilizing anabolic steroids. In addition, Umezu said that after using it, her voice altered and her desire increased. She revealed:

“In fact, there are some hormones like testosterone that increase libido, and usually women who use them have a high libido… I became insatiable. This is not healthy, it was already a collateral problem of the hormone as well. They say testosterone is a youth hormone drug.

“I’m suffering with the diet. I have four meals a day, which is a lot, and I also drink three litres of water. The meal plan is designed by my coach, Arthur Pereira, the biggest name in bodybuilding in Brazil, with over 633 titles. His diet is meticulously calculated, it’s incredible how the body changes in two weeks.

“The difference is only in my physique, because hormones alone don’t work miracles. For workouts, I prefer caffeine and pre-workout, I can’t go without creatine and whey.”

Meanwhile, Michele had a surgery done last month so she could get married as a “virgin.” She claimed to be waiting for the perfect guy when she told a local news outlet, Em Off, that she would only seek an intimate connection with someone after a religious wedding. Michele said:

“I’m looking for a man with the same purposes and faith as me. I’m not ashamed to say this, because it’s what I really want.”

After fathering four children, Ronaldo disclosed he underwent a vasectomy a few years later after his affair with Michelle. During his 518 club games, the Brazilian, who retired from football in 2011, scored 352 goals. He also scored 62 goals in 98 appearances for Brazil’s national team, and with 15 goals, he ranks second all-time among World Cup goal scorers, one behind Miroslav Klose.

