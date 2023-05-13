Pitch invasion incidents are on the rise in recent times and it took place once again on Saturday (May 13) when Leeds United hosted Newcastle United in a crucial Premier League clash. Last year, several Premier League managers including the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Eddie Howe had expressed their concerns over pitch invasion.

And on Saturday, things could have turned nasty for Eddie Howe while he was standing on the sidelines during the game against Leeds. With just a couple of minutes remaining in the injury time, Eddie Howe was all focused on the game as his side were trying desperately to win the game and earn crucial three points in the race for the UEFA Champions League qualification.

As Eddie Howe was standing near the sidelines, one Leeds fan not only invaded the pitch but also shoved him. In a shocking and a really terrifying moment, the fan held the Newcastle manager’s arm and said something angrily before pushing him. Howe retaliated by shouting at the invader before he was taken out of the ground by the security staff.

Fortunately for Howe, the incident did not end in a dangerous manner as there was every chance of him getting hurt by the pitch invader. During the last season, Crystal Palace’s former manager Patrick Vieira was involved in a physical altercation with an Everton fan after the latter managed to prompt a reaction from the former Arsenal star.

Here is a clip of the incident involving Eddie Howe:

Leeds pitch invader grabs Eddie Howe 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👊 pic.twitter.com/SfBLj8viZy — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) May 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Newcastle United dropped points for the second game in a row. After losing against Arsenal in their last Premier League game, the Magpies could only drew 2-2 at Leeds. After Luke Ayling gave Leeds the lead in the seventh minute, a double from Callum Wilson had put Newcastle ahead with just over 20 minutes remaining. However, Eddie Howe’s side could not defend their lead and conceded the equalizer in the 79th minute.

