Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina has shared his thoughts on who will captain the franchise when MS Dhoni decides to hang up his gloves as he has been tipped to call time on his illustrious career after the IPL 2023.

Dhoni,41, has captained CSK in all the seasons the yellow brigade has played in the Indian Premier League. Though Ravindra Jadeja was given the reins in IPL 2022, that experiment crashed and burned spectacularly.

Many also thought that CSK splurged a lot on Ben Stokes, the England all-rounder, as they saw him as the next captain of the franchise. But with his fitness and uncertainty in playing XI, Suresh Raina has given another option to captain CSK in the future- Ruturaj Gaikwad.

“If Dhoni steps down after this season, Jadeja is expected to captain CSK. However, it will not be surprising to see Gaikwad leading CSK in three years’ time. He has all the qualities to be a good skipper,” Raina told onmanorama.com.

CSK Have A Bright Chance To Make It To The Final Of IPL 2023: Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings are placed second on the IPL 2023 points table with two matches to go and 15 points in hand. and Suresh Raina feels the same as well given that their two remaining matches will be played in Chennai and Delhi and the playoffs are also in Chennai.