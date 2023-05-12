England Cricket Board expressed their concern over the increase in global T20 cricket leagues around the world particularly with the Indian Premier Leagues team taking ownership of most of the franchise cricket in the world which may remain a challenge for other cricket boards to keep their players in contract with them.

The England Cricket Board is trying to find a solution to this concern, as they are expected to make a vital change in the central contract by introducing multi-year deals for their players and increasing the match fees and contracts to retain the top players of the country to play for the nation in forthcoming years.

The English Board is wary of the fact that many players may potentially move towards the global leagues as that can give them huge financial stability as the demand for the top quality players to play franchise cricket is very high.

Earlier KKR CEO Venky Mysore, said last year: “If we were able to have ‘X’ number of contracted players, and were able to use them all in different leagues, I think that would be nirvana. Hopefully, someday it will happen.

Earlier it was reported that England players were being offered multi-million-pound to play leagues including the IPL franchises throughout the year, with a condition to retire from International cricket and it was also said that six English players were offered huge contracts to play for IPL franchises in the global leagues, taking retirement from England Cricket Board (ECB).

It is an expected move by IPL franchises with the rise of global T20 leagues around the world especially with top IPL teams owning many teams across the globe and the most top-quality players West Indies players plying their trade in the global leagues rather than International cricket.

Few of the England stars are expected to sign the contracts offered by the IPL franchises shortly as it would involve a huge amount of money and it also said that the players in the end phase of their career will start thinking about the better options offered by such franchises.

Indian Premier League teams have expanded their teams to global leagues, as Mumbai Indians have teams in SA20, ILT20, and MLC and Kolkata Knight Riders have teams in CPL, ILT20, and MLC.

With the rise of Global leagues, IPL franchises have ownership in CPL, SA20, ILT20, and MLC so far and there are also talks going on with Saudi Arabia mulling to set up the World’s richest cricket competition in the world.