Former cricketer Suresh Raina has claimed that if he was the Indian team selector, he would have picked young gun Yashasvi Jaiswal into the national squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Jaiswal has been in red-hot form for the Rajasthan Royals this IPL 2023 season having scored 575 runs in 12 matches at an average of 52.27. He had already scored a hundred this season and produced another sublime knock against KKR on Thursday.

In need of 150 runs to win, the RR southpaw opener began hammering KKR bowlers from the onset and began rifling off runs. He scored the quickest IPL fifty in competition history off just 13 balls and remained undefeated at 98 in 47 balls.

Jaiswal hit 12 boundaries and 5 sixes during his innings.

Raina said that Jaiswal reminds him of Virender Sehwag and said that Indian captain Rohit Sharma will cast a keen eye on the young batter as he will need players like him for the World Cup.

“If I was the Indian selector, I would have signed him today itself for the World Cup because he is in a very fresh mind. He reminds me of Virender Sehwag. I’m sure Rohit Sharma will be watching this because he will be searching for batters like him for the World Cup,” said Raina to India Today.

The 21-year-old has received several compliments, with Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Harbhajan Singh leading the way.

Whatever Will Come In My Destiny It Will Come: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal claimed that he is patient and will wait for his chance to represent India despite his outstanding form.