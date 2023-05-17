Sourav Ganguly should be made the head coach of the struggling Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise next season opined former India cricketer Irfan Pathan. DC was the first team to be ruled out of the IPL 2023 playoffs race.

Ganguly was handed control of all the divisions of the Capitals franchise, including the Women’s Premier League squad, Pretoria Capitals in the SA20, and Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 when he was named as the Director of Cricket by DC in March of this year.

The previous 2019 season, when he collaborated with Ricky Ponting, the former BCCI President mentored DC.

The David Warner-led side managed only 4 wins in 13 games played so far in the tournament after losing Rishabh Pant, who is their regular captain, as he recovers from injuries sustained in an accident in December last year.

Sourav Ganguly’s Presence In The Delhi Capitals Dugout Is A Big Deal: Irfan Pathan

The former India pacer Irfan Pathan suggested that Sourav Ganguly should be given the responsibility of head coach for next season as he can make a big difference in the team.

DC’s 2023 IPL season was a complete failure as they dropped their first five games. The Capitals did see a turnaround in their fortunes, winning four of their next five games, but their recent defeats to CSK and PBKS eliminated them from contention for a position in the competition’s playoffs.

Ahead of the clash against PBKS at Dharamshala on 17th May, Pathan said Ganguly has knowledge of the psychology of the Indian players and knows how to run the dressing room.