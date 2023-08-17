More matches have been added to the building card of AEW All In 2023 as seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Following Orange Cassidy’s successful title defense against Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli attacked Cassidy. Best Friends came out to help even the odds.

Eventually, Lucha Brothers also got involved in the melee. Then suddenly, Eddie Kingston returned to AEW fresh off his first G1 appearance and headed right after his nemesis, Castagnoli. Kingston was the one to mention that he, Lucha Bros, and Best Friends wanted Blackpool Combat Club in a Stadium Stampede match at AEW All In 2023. BCC accepted as they will have their choice of team members those are yet to be revealed.

Kenny Omega had a sit-down interview with Jim Ross on Dynamite and he was blindsided by an attack from Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Takeshita. Omega was then taken to a hospital where “Hangman” Adam Page was waiting outside of it. Being one of his greatest tag team partners, Page will be joined by his other greatest tag team partner, Kota Ibushi to seek revenge on Bullet Club Gold and Takeshita at AEW All In 2023 in a tag team match.

Also, in another segment, Chris Jericho answered Callis’ invitation to join the Don Callis Family. The former WWE Champion was eventually jumped by Takeshita and Will Ospreay as Sammy Guevara came down to save him. In a later backstage segment, Jericho was seen interviewed by Renee Paquette as he challenged Ospreay for a match at AEW All In 2023. This match has now been confirmed to take place.

AEW All In 2023 PPV Match Card

AEW All In 2023 pay-per-view takes place at the Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, August 27. The confirmed matches for the PPV are given below:

– AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

– AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

– Coffin Match: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox

– Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

– Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Ibushi vs. Takeshita, White, & Robinson

­­– Stadium Stampede: Blackpool Combat Club vs. Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, and Lucha Brothers

– ROH Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole [Zero Hour Match]