Asia Cup 2023: He Is Going To Be The Next Big Thing In Indian Cricket – Sunil Gavaskar Recalls His Prediction On KL Rahul In 2016-17

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lauded the comeback of KL Rahul for his impressive performance in the Asia Cup 2023, where he batted with great assurance when given the chance. The 31-year-old has brought much-needed stability to the middle order alongside Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya in the continental event.

KL Rahul made the most of the opportunity provided to him to announce his resounding comeback. KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 111* to help the Indian side register the massive victory over Pakistan followed by a sensible knock against Sri Lanka on a tricky wicket in Colombo.

Speaking to India Today, Sunil Gavaskar was delighted to see KL Rahul return to the team in the Asia Cup after a long time and feels that he has proved his fitness in the game through a remarkable innings against Pakistan, where the templated a proper ODI innings against the arch-rivals alongside Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli in Super four stage of the continental event.

“Very, very good to see him fit. We all knew what his quality is. He has proven it over such a long time. The only question mark would have been about his fitness and in that century knock against Pakistan, he showed his fitness because it was not just a question of playing a long innings, but also running between the wickets”.

“And who are you running with? Probably the fastest runner in the game between 22 yards, Virat Kohli. He did that so well. And later on came and kept wickets for a major part. That 100 percent proves his fitness,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

KL Rahul missed India’s group-stage matches of Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan and Nepal but came into the team in place of Shreyas Iyer, who missed out on the game due to a back spasm at the last minute before the toss and the Indian wicket-keeper has taken up the opportunity in the full hand and could be crucial for the team going into the World Cup in home soil.

The Most Important Thing Was The Self-belief He Showed In That Particular Century – Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar believes there is no question about KL Rahul’s abilities in international cricket because he displayed a great deal of composure and calmness to score a century against Pakistan. He also asserted that confidence comes from playing the game more in the middle and urged him to carry on playing that way.

“The most important thing was the self-belief he showed in that particular century. Often, I have always said… I have said about him way back in 2016 or 17 that he is going to be the next big thing in Indian cricket. If he hasn’t, he himself has to be blamed because I don’t think he actually realizes how good a player he is.

“Sometimes, when he is batting, when is on the field, he gives the impression that he is not very confident about himself. On the field, you want that confidence to come through. You saw that confidence in that Pakistan innings. He got to play like that every time. He does sometimes play like that in the IPL. But now to see him bat the way that he did was absolutely wonderful,” Sunil Gavaskar added.

KL Rahul’s innings against Pakistan are a huge positive for the team as he can operate very well in the middle-order alongside Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan going forward and he could be a key player for the Men in Blue going into the mega event in India.