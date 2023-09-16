SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Asia Cup 2023

News

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips & Pitch Report | India vs Bangladesh

Sportzwiki Editor

Sep 16, 2023 at 12:22 PM

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips &#038; Pitch Report | India vs Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh will lock horns against each other in the sixth and final Super 4 game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The IND vs BAN game will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match is scheduled to be played from 03:00 PM on Friday (September 15).

India have already booked a place in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 while Bangladesh have been knocked out. Both the teams have had a very contrasting run in the competitions so far. While India are yet to lose a game in Asia Cup 2023, Bangladesh have lost 3 out of the 4 games they have played so far.

Ahead of the final, India will be looking to continue their winning run and get some good momentum with another win. As far as Bangladesh are concerned, they only have pride to play for. Having lost both the Super 4 games so far, the Shakib Al Hasan-led side will be desperate to bow out of Asia Cup 2023 with a win.

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN: Match details

Date and time: September 15, 2023, Friday; 09:30 am GMT | 03:00 pm local | 03:00 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch report:

The R. Premadasa Stadium has hosted as many as four games in the last six days. So, one can expect the pitch to be on the slower side. The matches between India and Pakistan and India and Sri Lanka showed the impact spinners could have at this venue.

After India scored 356 for 2 against Pakistan, the spinners have dominated the proceedings at the venue.  Kuldeep Yadav picked up 5 wickets against Pakistan as India bowled them out for just 128. Sri Lanka then bowled India for 213 runs with the spinners picking up all ten wickets. In reply, Sri Lanka were all out for 172 and 6 wickets went to the Indian spinners.

Rain is expected on Friday and it could slightly change the conditions. The pacers could get some good assistance due to the prevailing weather conditions in Colombo.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Picks:

Wicketkeeper – Lokesh Rahul

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill

Allrounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers – Taskin Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Captain and Vice-Captain:

Choice 1: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Choice 2: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill

Squads:

India

  • Rohit Sharma(c)
  • Shubman Gill
  • Virat Kohli
  • Ishan Kishan
  • KL Rahul(w)
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Axar Patel
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Mohammed Siraj
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • Shardul Thakur
  • Prasidh Krishna
  • Tilak Varma

Bangladesh:

  • Mohammad Naim
  • Mehidy Hasan Miraz
  • Litton Das(w)
  • Shakib Al Hasan(c)
  • Towhid Hridoy
  • Shamim Hossain
  • Nasum Ahmed
  • Taskin Ahmed
  • Shoriful Islam
  • Hasan Mahmud
  • Mustafizur Rahman
  • Mahedi Hasan
  • Anamul Haque
  • Afif Hossain
  • Tanzid Hasan
  • Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh National Cricket Team

Dream11 Prediction

IND vs BAN

India National Cricket Team

Related Article
Asia Cup 2023: India Are One Of The Favourite Teams To Win It &#8211; Wasim Akram Picks Rohit Sharma-led Side As Strong Contender To Win The World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: India Are One Of The Favourite Teams To Win It – Wasim Akram Picks Rohit Sharma-led Side As Strong Contender To Win The World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 1:52 PM

Asia Cup 2023: It Will Be Tough For Him To Make A Comeback&#8230; &#8211; Wasim Akram Shares His Verdict On Shreyas Iyer&#8217;s Place In Indian Team
Asia Cup 2023: It Will Be Tough For Him To Make A Comeback… – Wasim Akram Shares His Verdict On Shreyas Iyer’s Place In Indian Team

Sep 18, 2023, 1:00 PM

Asia Cup 2023: He Is Going To Be The Next Big Thing In Indian Cricket &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Recalls His Prediction On KL Rahul In 2016-17
Asia Cup 2023: He Is Going To Be The Next Big Thing In Indian Cricket – Sunil Gavaskar Recalls His Prediction On KL Rahul In 2016-17

Sep 18, 2023, 12:18 PM

Asia Cup 2023: I Did Not Imagine India Beating Sri Lanka In This Manner &#8211; Shoaib Akhtar Terms India As A Dangerous Team Going Into World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: I Did Not Imagine India Beating Sri Lanka In This Manner – Shoaib Akhtar Terms India As A Dangerous Team Going Into World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 11:43 AM

The Deliveries He Bowled Would Have Troubled The Best Of Batters &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Praises Mohammed Siraj For His Dream Spell In Asia Cup Final
The Deliveries He Bowled Would Have Troubled The Best Of Batters – Sunil Gavaskar Praises Mohammed Siraj For His Dream Spell In Asia Cup Final

Sep 18, 2023, 10:58 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Got The Best Batch In World Cricket &#8211; Wasim Akram Backs India To Do Well In ODI World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Got The Best Batch In World Cricket – Wasim Akram Backs India To Do Well In ODI World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 10:08 AM

