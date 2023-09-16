Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips & Pitch Report | India vs Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh will lock horns against each other in the sixth and final Super 4 game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The IND vs BAN game will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match is scheduled to be played from 03:00 PM on Friday (September 15).

India have already booked a place in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 while Bangladesh have been knocked out. Both the teams have had a very contrasting run in the competitions so far. While India are yet to lose a game in Asia Cup 2023, Bangladesh have lost 3 out of the 4 games they have played so far.

Ahead of the final, India will be looking to continue their winning run and get some good momentum with another win. As far as Bangladesh are concerned, they only have pride to play for. Having lost both the Super 4 games so far, the Shakib Al Hasan-led side will be desperate to bow out of Asia Cup 2023 with a win.

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN: Match details

Date and time: September 15, 2023, Friday; 09:30 am GMT | 03:00 pm local | 03:00 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch report:

The R. Premadasa Stadium has hosted as many as four games in the last six days. So, one can expect the pitch to be on the slower side. The matches between India and Pakistan and India and Sri Lanka showed the impact spinners could have at this venue.

After India scored 356 for 2 against Pakistan, the spinners have dominated the proceedings at the venue. Kuldeep Yadav picked up 5 wickets against Pakistan as India bowled them out for just 128. Sri Lanka then bowled India for 213 runs with the spinners picking up all ten wickets. In reply, Sri Lanka were all out for 172 and 6 wickets went to the Indian spinners.

Rain is expected on Friday and it could slightly change the conditions. The pacers could get some good assistance due to the prevailing weather conditions in Colombo.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Picks:

Wicketkeeper – Lokesh Rahul

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill

Allrounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers – Taskin Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Captain and Vice-Captain:

Choice 1: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Choice 2: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill

Squads:

India

Rohit Sharma(c)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Ishan Kishan

KL Rahul(w)

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Jasprit Bumrah

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Shami

Suryakumar Yadav

Shreyas Iyer

Shardul Thakur

Prasidh Krishna

Tilak Varma

Bangladesh: