SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Asia Cup 2023

News

Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips & Pitch Report | Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Sportzwiki Editor

Sep 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM

Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips &#038; Pitch Report | Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take on each other in one of the biggest matches of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. It will be the fifth match of the Super 4 stage and will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The PAK vs SL match is scheduled to be played from 03:00 PM on Thursday (September 14).

Both the teams are in a do or die situation at the moment. The match will decide their fate in the Asia Cup. While the winner of the match will advance to the final and lock horns against India, the losing team will bow out of the competition. The PAK vs SL match is virtually a semifinal for both the teams.

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan are coming into this game on the back of a defeat. While Pakistan’s unbeaten start in the Asia Cup came to an end with a humiliating 228-run defeat against India, Sri Lanka’s 13-match unbeaten run ended with a 41-run defeat to India.

Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: Match details

Date and time: September 14, 2023, Monday; 09:30 am GMT | 03:00 pm local | 03:00 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch report:

The weather forecast for Thursday is a bit worrying. As per reports, a number of thunderstorms are likely to make their presence felt in the evening and could disrupt the game which could lead to a wash out or a curtailed game.

Talking about the pitch, the spinners are looking set to have a big say once again. Since India scored 356 for 2 against Pakistan, the spinners have been dominating the proceedings. Kuldeep Yadav picked up 5 wickets against Pakistan as India bowled them out for just 128.

Sri Lanka then bowled India for 213 runs with the spinners picking up all ten wickets. In reply, Sri Lanka were all out for 172 and 6 wickets went to the Indian spinners. The teams would also keep in mind that all three games played so far in Colombo were lost by the teams chasing.

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Picks:

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq (vc), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka

Allrounders – Shadab Khan, Dananjaya de Silva

Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Captain and Vice-Captain:

Choice 1: Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam

Choice 2: Imam-ul-Haq, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Squads:

Pakistan:

  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Imam-ul-Haq
  • Babar Azam(c)
  • Mohammad Rizwan(wk)
  • Agha Salman
  • Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Shadab Khan
  • Faheem Ashraf
  • Shaheen Afridi
  • Mohammad Wasim Jr
  • Zaman Khan
  • Shahnawaz Dahani
  • Mohammad Nawaz
  • Saud Shakeel
  • Usama Mir
  • Abdullah Shafique
  • Mohammad Haris

Sri Lanka:

  • Pathum Nissanka
  • Dimuth Karunaratne
  • Kusal Mendis(wk)
  • Sadeera Samarawickrama
  • Charith Asalanka
  • Dhananjaya de Silva
  • Dasun Shanaka(c)
  • Dunith Wellalage
  • Maheesh Theekshana
  • Kasun Rajitha
  • Matheesha Pathirana
  • Dushan Hemantha
  • Pramod Madushan
  • Binura Fernando
  • Kusal Perera

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

PAK vs SL

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips &#038; Pitch Report | Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips & Pitch Report | Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Sep 16, 2023, 11:45 AM

Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match 5 | PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction | Team Performance | Pitch Report | Captain &#038; Vice-Captain Choices
Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match 5 | PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction | Team Performance | Pitch Report | Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Sep 15, 2023, 3:40 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links