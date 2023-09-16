Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips & Pitch Report | Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take on each other in one of the biggest matches of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. It will be the fifth match of the Super 4 stage and will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The PAK vs SL match is scheduled to be played from 03:00 PM on Thursday (September 14).

Both the teams are in a do or die situation at the moment. The match will decide their fate in the Asia Cup. While the winner of the match will advance to the final and lock horns against India, the losing team will bow out of the competition. The PAK vs SL match is virtually a semifinal for both the teams.

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan are coming into this game on the back of a defeat. While Pakistan’s unbeaten start in the Asia Cup came to an end with a humiliating 228-run defeat against India, Sri Lanka’s 13-match unbeaten run ended with a 41-run defeat to India.

Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: Match details

Date and time: September 14, 2023, Monday; 09:30 am GMT | 03:00 pm local | 03:00 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch report:

The weather forecast for Thursday is a bit worrying. As per reports, a number of thunderstorms are likely to make their presence felt in the evening and could disrupt the game which could lead to a wash out or a curtailed game.

Talking about the pitch, the spinners are looking set to have a big say once again. Since India scored 356 for 2 against Pakistan, the spinners have been dominating the proceedings. Kuldeep Yadav picked up 5 wickets against Pakistan as India bowled them out for just 128.

Sri Lanka then bowled India for 213 runs with the spinners picking up all ten wickets. In reply, Sri Lanka were all out for 172 and 6 wickets went to the Indian spinners. The teams would also keep in mind that all three games played so far in Colombo were lost by the teams chasing.

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Picks:

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq (vc), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka

Allrounders – Shadab Khan, Dananjaya de Silva

Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Captain and Vice-Captain:

Choice 1: Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam

Choice 2: Imam-ul-Haq, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Squads:

Pakistan:

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Babar Azam(c)

Mohammad Rizwan(wk)

Agha Salman

Iftikhar Ahmed

Shadab Khan

Faheem Ashraf

Shaheen Afridi

Mohammad Wasim Jr

Zaman Khan

Shahnawaz Dahani

Mohammad Nawaz

Saud Shakeel

Usama Mir

Abdullah Shafique

Mohammad Haris

Sri Lanka: