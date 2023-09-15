Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match 5 | PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction | Team Performance | Pitch Report | Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be up against each other in the fifth Super 4 clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The PAK vs SL match is scheduled to be played on Thursday (September 13) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The upcoming match is a virtual semifinal for both the teams. The winner of the clash will take on India in the Asia Cup 2023 final. In case, the huge match is washed out, Sri Lanka will advance to the final because of having a better net run-rate than Pakistan.

Both the teams have had a similar journey in the Super 4 stage. Pakistan began their Super 4 campaign with an impressive 7-wicket win over Bangladesh. Riding on their fast-bowlers’ impressive performance, Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for 193 before chasing it down comfortably.

It was followed by a humiliating 228-run defeat against arch-rivals India. Pakistan were thoroughly outplayed by India as they failed to do well with both bat and ball. India posted a mammoth total of 356 for 2 before bowling out the Men in Green for a paltry total of 128.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, began their Super 4 campaign with a 21-run win over Bangladesh. It was their straight win in the competition and 13 consecutive in ODIs before India ended their winning streak. Sri Lanka did well to bowl out their fancied opponents for 213 runs but failed to chase it down.

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will now be looking to bounce back and seal a place in the final by winning the PAK vs SL match. Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

Match Details :

Match Played Between Pakistan and Sri Lanka
Series name Asia Cup 2023
Date 13-Sep-23
Stadium R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Where to Watch on TV Star Sports channel No. 3 & Star Sports 1 Hindi
Where to Watch online/Live Streaming Disney Hotstar

PAK vs SL Super 4, Match 5: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

Pakistan: L, W, W, W, W

Sri Lanka: L, W, W, W, W

PAK vs SL, Super 4, Match 5: Pitch report

The PAK vs SL match will be played at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium. It would not be very easy for the teams to predict the nature of the pitch based on the last two Super 4 games played at the venue. India scored a big total of 356 against Pakistan before being bowled out for just 213 against Sri Lanka just 24 hours later. Spin dominated the Sri Lankan innings too and it would not be surprising to see spinners playing key role again.

R. Premadasa Stadium stats for PAK vs SL match:

Matches Played 144 Matches Won by Home Side 77 (53.47%) Matches Won by Touring Side 40 (27.78%) Matches Won by Neutral Side 19 (13.19%) Matches Won Batting First 79 (53.02%) Matches Won Batting Second 55 (36.91%) Matches Won Winning Toss 77 (51.68%) Matches Won Losing Toss 59 (39.60%) Matches Tied 0 (0.00%) Matches with No Result 8 (5.56%) Highest Team Innings 375/5 (India) Lowest Team Innings 86 (Netherlands) Highest Run Chase Achieved 292/4 (Australia) Average Runs per Wicket 29.66 Average Runs per Over 4.87 Average Score Batting First 226

PAK vs SL, Super 4, Match 5: Playing 11

Pakistan Dream11:

Mohammad Haris

Imam-ul-Haq

Babar Azam (c)

Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

Saud Shakeel

Iftikhar Ahmed

Shadab Khan

Mohammad Nawaz

Shaheen Afridi

Mohammad Wasim Jr

Zaman Khan

Bench:

Fakhar Zaman

Agha Salman

Faheem Ashraf

Shahnawaz Dahani

Usama Mir

Abdullah Shafique

Sri Lanka Dream11:

Pathum Nissanka

Dimuth Karunaratne

Kusal Mendis (wk)

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dasun Shanaka (c)

Dunith Wellalage

Maheesh Theekshana

Kasun Rajitha

Matheesha Pathirana

Bench:

Dushan Hemantha

Pramod Madushan

Binura Fernando

Kusal Perera

PAK vs SL, Super 4, Match 5: Top players pick

Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis is a right-handed batsman and a wicketkeeper.

He has scored 162 runs with the help of two fifties in Asia Cup 2023 so far.

Dunith Wellalage

Dunith Wellalage is a left-arm spinner and a handy lower-order batsman.

In the last match against India, he picked up 5 wickets and scored an unbeaten 42.

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is a right-handed batsman and a wicketkeeper.

He has scored 109 runs in Asia Cup 2023 so far.

Imam-ul Haq

Imam-ul-Haq is a left-handed batsman who opens the innings for Pakistan.

He has scored 92 runs in the tournament so far.

PAK vs SL, Super 4, Match 5: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Imam-ul-Haq & Kusal Mendis Vice-Captain Mohammad Rizwan & Dunith Wellalage

PAK vs SL, Super 4, Match 5: Players to avoid and Fantasy Cricket Expert Advice:

Imam Ul Haq will be a good multiplier choice for the small leagues.

Pathum Nissanka is among the punt picks.

The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 2-4-2-3.

Dimuth Karunaratne and Agha Salman are the players that can be avoided in this game.

PAK vs SL, Super 4, Match 5: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Mendis (vc), Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka

Allrounders – Shadab Khan, Dananjaya de Silva

Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Captain: Imam-ul-Haq

Vice-captain: Kusal Mendis

PAK vs SL, Super 4, Match 5: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Mendis (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc)

Batsmen – Babar Azam, Imam Ul Haq, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Allrounders – Shadab Khan, Dananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Captain: Kusal Mendis

Vice-captain: Mohammad Rizwan