Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Asia Cup 2023

News

Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match 5 | PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction | Team Performance | Pitch Report | Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Sportzwiki Editor

Sep 15, 2023 at 4:16 PM

Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match 5 | PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction | Team Performance | Pitch Report | Captain &#038; Vice-Captain Choices

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be up against each other in the fifth Super 4 clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The PAK vs SL match is scheduled to be played on Thursday (September 13) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The upcoming match is a virtual semifinal for both the teams. The winner of the clash will take on India in the Asia Cup 2023 final. In case, the huge match is washed out, Sri Lanka will advance to the final because of having a better net run-rate than Pakistan.

Both the teams have had a similar journey in the Super 4 stage. Pakistan began their Super 4 campaign with an impressive 7-wicket win over Bangladesh. Riding on their fast-bowlers’ impressive performance, Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for 193 before chasing it down comfortably.

It was followed by a humiliating 228-run defeat against arch-rivals India. Pakistan were thoroughly outplayed by India as they failed to do well with both bat and ball. India posted a mammoth total of 356 for 2 before bowling out the Men in Green for a paltry total of 128.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, began their Super 4 campaign with a 21-run win over Bangladesh. It was their straight win in the competition and 13 consecutive in ODIs before India ended their winning streak. Sri Lanka did well to bowl out their fancied opponents for 213 runs but failed to chase it down.

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will now be looking to bounce back and seal a place in the final by winning the PAK vs SL match. Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

Match Details :

Article TitlePAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction
Match Played BetweenPakistan and Sri Lanka
Series nameAsia Cup 2023
Date13-Sep-23
CategoryDream11 Prediction
StadiumR. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Where to Watch on TVStar Sports channel No. 3 & Star Sports 1 Hindi
Where to Watch online/Live StreamingDisney Hotstar
Match umpireTBA
3rd umpire / Tv UmpireTBA
Match RefereeTBA

PAK vs SL Super 4, Match 5: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

Pakistan: L, W, W, W, W

Sri Lanka: L, W, W, W, W

PAK vs SL, Super 4, Match 5: Pitch report

The PAK vs SL match will be played at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium. It would not be very easy for the teams to predict the nature of the pitch based on the last two Super 4 games played at the venue. India scored a big total of 356 against Pakistan before being bowled out for just 213 against Sri Lanka just 24 hours later. Spin dominated the Sri Lankan innings too and it would not be surprising to see spinners playing key role again.

R. Premadasa Stadium stats for PAK vs SL match:

Matches Played144
Matches Won by Home Side77 (53.47%)
Matches Won by Touring Side40 (27.78%)
Matches Won by Neutral Side19 (13.19%)
Matches Won Batting First79 (53.02%)
Matches Won Batting Second55 (36.91%)
Matches Won Winning Toss77 (51.68%)
Matches Won Losing Toss59 (39.60%)
Matches Tied0 (0.00%)
Matches with No Result8 (5.56%)
Highest Team Innings375/5 (India)
Lowest Team Innings86 (Netherlands)
Highest Run Chase Achieved292/4 (Australia)
Average Runs per Wicket29.66
Average Runs per Over4.87
Average Score Batting First226

PAK vs SL, Super 4, Match 5: Playing 11

Pakistan Dream11:

  • Mohammad Haris
  • Imam-ul-Haq
  • Babar Azam (c)
  • Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
  • Saud Shakeel
  • Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Shadab Khan
  • Mohammad Nawaz
  • Shaheen Afridi
  • Mohammad Wasim Jr
  • Zaman Khan

Bench:

  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Agha Salman
  • Faheem Ashraf
  • Shahnawaz Dahani
  • Usama Mir
  • Abdullah Shafique

Sri Lanka Dream11:

  • Pathum Nissanka
  • Dimuth Karunaratne
  • Kusal Mendis (wk)
  • Sadeera Samarawickrama
  • Charith Asalanka
  • Dhananjaya de Silva
  • Dasun Shanaka (c)
  • Dunith Wellalage
  • Maheesh Theekshana
  • Kasun Rajitha
  • Matheesha Pathirana

Bench:

  • Dushan Hemantha
  • Pramod Madushan
  • Binura Fernando
  • Kusal Perera

PAK vs SL, Super 4, Match 5: Top players pick

Kusal Mendis

  • Kusal Mendis is a right-handed batsman and a wicketkeeper.
  • He has scored 162 runs with the help of two fifties in Asia Cup 2023 so far.

Dunith Wellalage

  • Dunith Wellalage is a left-arm spinner and a handy lower-order batsman.
  • In the last match against India, he picked up 5 wickets and scored an unbeaten 42.

Mohammad Rizwan

  • Mohammad Rizwan is a right-handed batsman and a wicketkeeper.
  • He has scored 109 runs in Asia Cup 2023 so far.

Imam-ul Haq

  • Imam-ul-Haq is a left-handed batsman who opens the innings for Pakistan.
  • He has scored 92 runs in the tournament so far.

PAK vs SL, Super 4, Match 5: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

CaptainImam-ul-Haq & Kusal Mendis
Vice-CaptainMohammad Rizwan & Dunith Wellalage

PAK vs SL, Super 4, Match 5: Players to avoid and Fantasy Cricket Expert Advice:

  • Imam Ul Haq will be a good multiplier choice for the small leagues.
  • Pathum Nissanka is among the punt picks.
  • The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 2-4-2-3.
  • Dimuth Karunaratne and Agha Salman are the players that can be avoided in this game.

PAK vs SL, Super 4, Match 5: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Mendis (vc), Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka

Allrounders – Shadab Khan, Dananjaya de Silva

Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Captain: Imam-ul-Haq
Vice-captain: Kusal Mendis

PAK vs SL, Super 4, Match 5: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Mendis (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc)

Batsmen – Babar Azam, Imam Ul Haq, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Allrounders – Shadab Khan, Dananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Captain: Kusal Mendis
Vice-captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Asia Cup 2023

PAK vs SL

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team

