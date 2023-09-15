Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match 5 | PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction | Team Performance | Pitch Report | Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be up against each other in the fifth Super 4 clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The PAK vs SL match is scheduled to be played on Thursday (September 13) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
The upcoming match is a virtual semifinal for both the teams. The winner of the clash will take on India in the Asia Cup 2023 final. In case, the huge match is washed out, Sri Lanka will advance to the final because of having a better net run-rate than Pakistan.
Both the teams have had a similar journey in the Super 4 stage. Pakistan began their Super 4 campaign with an impressive 7-wicket win over Bangladesh. Riding on their fast-bowlers’ impressive performance, Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for 193 before chasing it down comfortably.
It was followed by a humiliating 228-run defeat against arch-rivals India. Pakistan were thoroughly outplayed by India as they failed to do well with both bat and ball. India posted a mammoth total of 356 for 2 before bowling out the Men in Green for a paltry total of 128.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, began their Super 4 campaign with a 21-run win over Bangladesh. It was their straight win in the competition and 13 consecutive in ODIs before India ended their winning streak. Sri Lanka did well to bowl out their fancied opponents for 213 runs but failed to chase it down.
Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will now be looking to bounce back and seal a place in the final by winning the PAK vs SL match. Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
Pakistan: L, W, W, W, W
Sri Lanka: L, W, W, W, W
The PAK vs SL match will be played at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium. It would not be very easy for the teams to predict the nature of the pitch based on the last two Super 4 games played at the venue. India scored a big total of 356 against Pakistan before being bowled out for just 213 against Sri Lanka just 24 hours later. Spin dominated the Sri Lankan innings too and it would not be surprising to see spinners playing key role again.
R. Premadasa Stadium stats for PAK vs SL match:
|Matches Played
|144
|Matches Won by Home Side
|77 (53.47%)
|Matches Won by Touring Side
|40 (27.78%)
|Matches Won by Neutral Side
|19 (13.19%)
|Matches Won Batting First
|79 (53.02%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|55 (36.91%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|77 (51.68%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|59 (39.60%)
|Matches Tied
|0 (0.00%)
|Matches with No Result
|8 (5.56%)
|Highest Team Innings
|375/5 (India)
|Lowest Team Innings
|86 (Netherlands)
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|292/4 (Australia)
|Average Runs per Wicket
|29.66
|Average Runs per Over
|4.87
|Average Score Batting First
|226
Pakistan Dream11:
Bench:
Sri Lanka Dream11:
Bench:
Kusal Mendis
Dunith Wellalage
Mohammad Rizwan
Imam-ul Haq
|Captain
|Imam-ul-Haq & Kusal Mendis
|Vice-Captain
|Mohammad Rizwan & Dunith Wellalage
Wicketkeeper – Kusal Mendis (vc), Mohammad Rizwan
Batsmen – Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka
Allrounders – Shadab Khan, Dananjaya de Silva
Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohammad Wasim Jr
Captain: Imam-ul-Haq
Vice-captain: Kusal Mendis
Wicketkeeper – Kusal Mendis (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc)
Batsmen – Babar Azam, Imam Ul Haq, Sadeera Samarawickrama
Allrounders – Shadab Khan, Dananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage
Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohammad Wasim Jr
Captain: Kusal Mendis
Vice-captain: Mohammad Rizwan
