SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: Yuvraj Singh Was In A Different League, Hardik Pandya And Ravindra Jadeja Aren’t Quite There – Sanjay Manjrekar Disagrees With Waqar Younis

SW Desk

Sep 11, 2023 at 12:06 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Yuvraj Singh Was In A Different League, Hardik Pandya And Ravindra Jadeja Aren&#8217;t Quite There &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar Disagrees With Waqar Younis

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes that the current Indian all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja do not belong to the league of iconic Yuvraj Singh in white-ball cricket. The Southpaw played a pivotal role in India’s victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya have played a crucial role in the Indian team over the last few years, and their ability to offer balance in the playing 11 helped the Indian team to register many memorable victories in recent years. In the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, the pair have made an impact in the group stage of the tournament against Pakistan and Nepal.

During a discussion with Star Sports, Waqar Younis hailed the Indian all-rounders for their impact with both bat and ball in white-ball cricket and praised Hardik Pandya for his brilliance with the bat against arch-rivals in the opening game of the Asia Cup. Younis believes that Pandya is the type of player that any team would love to have at No. 6 in the ODI lineup.

Waqar Younis Credits: Twitter

“Look at what Hardik and Jadeja bring to the table. They are well equipped with both bat and ball. Especially Hardik Pandya – the way he batted against Pakistan – I think he is a really destructive batter at No. 6. Any team would love to have someone like him. He is aggressive, and now as we saw in the previous match, he is very sensible and smart,” Waqar Younis said.

In response to the Waqar Younis, Sanjay Manjrekar said that Yuvraj Singh has been the best white-ball cricketer for India and lauded him for his ability to win games for the team and feels that Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, in his opinion, aren’t in the same class as the Indian World Cup winner.

“Yuvraj is arguably India’s best white-ball batter. He could win games and was in a different league. Hardik and Jadeja, with due respect, aren’t quite there. These two were far better bowlers than Yuvraj Singh but because that one discipline was so disciplined.”

Sanjay Manjrekar
Sanjay Manjrekar Credits: Twitter

“Not even Hardik Pandya? With the kind of batting that he has shown? I am not comparing them but the intention is there,” Sanjay Manjrekar said.

Yuvraj Singh has one of the best white-ball cricketers in India. Over the course of his career, the left-handed all-rounder played 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is. He was named Player of the Tournament in the 2011 ODI World Cup in India.

Indian team has performed well in ODIs over the last two years and it was largely due to the balance in the team with all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja chipping in with both bat and ball in crucial junctures to seal some important games for the team and they will crucial for India’s chance in the ODI World Cup.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

Hardik Pandya

India National Cricket Team

Ravindra Jadeja

Sanjay Manjrekar

Waqar Younis

Yuvraj Singh

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Asia Cup 2023: He Needs To Step Up With The Bat &#8211; Dinesh Karthik On Ravindra Jadeja&#8217;s Lean Patch With The Bat
Asia Cup 2023: He Needs To Step Up With The Bat – Dinesh Karthik On Ravindra Jadeja’s Lean Patch With The Bat

Sep 16, 2023, 4:17 PM

Asia Cup 2023: &#8220;Even Charith Asalanka Picked Up Four Wickets&#8221;&#8230; &#8211; Salman Butt Raises Questions Regarding Axar Patel&#8217;s Bowling
Asia Cup 2023: “Even Charith Asalanka Picked Up Four Wickets”… – Salman Butt Raises Questions Regarding Axar Patel’s Bowling

Sep 14, 2023, 11:51 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Yuvraj Singh Was In A Different League, Hardik Pandya And Ravindra Jadeja Aren&#8217;t Quite There &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar Disagrees With Waqar Younis
Asia Cup 2023: Yuvraj Singh Was In A Different League, Hardik Pandya And Ravindra Jadeja Aren’t Quite There – Sanjay Manjrekar Disagrees With Waqar Younis

Sep 11, 2023, 12:06 PM

Indian All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja Most Tested Cricketer By NADA During 1st Half Of 2023, No Test For Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Indian All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja Most Tested Cricketer By NADA During 1st Half Of 2023, No Test For Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Aug 10, 2023, 1:58 PM

IND vs WI: This Is What The Management, Captain And Coach Are Trying &#8211; Ravindra Jadeja On India&#8217;s Experimentation Against The West Indies
IND vs WI: This Is What The Management, Captain And Coach Are Trying – Ravindra Jadeja On India’s Experimentation Against The West Indies

Aug 1, 2023, 3:09 PM

IND vs WI: Once We Will Go To Play Asia Cup And World Cup, We Won&#8217;t Able To&#8230; &#8211; Ravindra Jadeja Defends Indian Think-Tank Strategies
IND vs WI: Once We Will Go To Play Asia Cup And World Cup, We Won’t Able To… – Ravindra Jadeja Defends Indian Think-Tank Strategies

Aug 1, 2023, 12:10 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links