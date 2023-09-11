Jurgen Klopp To Get The Offer Of Managing Germany And Liverpool Together: Report

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly the frontrunner to replace Hansi Flick as the new manager of Germany. The four-time World Cup winners recently sacked Flick after their humiliating 1-4 defeat against Japan.

Under Flick, Germany faced a string of poor results and the former Bayern Munich manager eventually paid the price by losing his job. Last year, they crashed out of the World Cup in Qatar in the group stages before failing to win against Belgium, Ukraine, Poland, Colombia and Japan.

With Flick sacked, Germany are currently looking for his replacement ahead of next year’s Euro championship and Jurgen Klopp has once again emerged as the front-runner. This is not the first time that the former Borussia Dortmund manager has been linked with the Germany team.

In 2021, he turned down Germany’s proposal to replace Joachim Low as the manager. Jurgen Klopp made it clear that he was “not available” due to his commitment with Liverpool. And although Jurgen Klopp signed a two-year contract extension with the Reds, Germany are once again ready to try their luck and convince the manager to manage their team.

Jurgen Klopp to manage Germany and Liverpool together?

With Jurgen Klopp unlikely to leave Liverpool, Germany are reportedly contemplating the idea of letting the Reds boss manage their national team along with the club. According to journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, the German FA could offer him the national team job while also letting him stay on at Anfield at the same time.

Such an offer would see Jurgen Klopp jet off during international breaks to manage his homeland. Germany have performed poorly in recent times and are desperate to turn things around in the Euros at home. Jurgen Klopp is known for turning the team’s fortunes in a short span of time and German FA is desperate to have him in the dugout.

However, the German manager is unlikely to accept the offer. Apart from him, Germany are also targeting the likes of Louis van Gaal, Julian Nagelsmann, Miroslav Klose, Oliver Glasner and Matthias Sammer to replace Flick.