Ex WWE Diva Maria Kanellis Wanted To Keep The Wolves Away In Recent Lingerie Shoot

Maria Kanellis is often helmed as one of the very few names who had questioned and worked actively toward the betterment of women’s wrestling. She primarily made a name for herself in the WWE at a time when there were no such opportunities for female talents in the Ruthless Aggression Era. Coming ahead of those days, she also paved the way for herself and worked all the top wrestling promotions available in the world.

Also, Maria Kanellis is considered to be one the most genetically beautiful Divas to have entered the squared circle who doesn’t back down to flaunt her beauty, at all. Often, she could be seen featuring in shoots for her private website which can be accessed following paid registrations. However, she delighted her fanbase for free in the latest.

As seen on Maria Kanellis’ Twitter account, several monochromic images have been shared where she wanted to keep the wolves away from herself in a caption. You can see the pictures given below as she quoted Marcus Aurelius in another caption, “How much time he gains who does not look to see what his neighbour says or does or thinks, but only at what he does himself, to make it just and holy.”

“How much time he gains who does not look to see what his neighbour says or does or thinks, but only at what he does himself, to make it just and holy.” ~ Marcus Aurelius pic.twitter.com/2voj8okyDB — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) August 15, 2023

Maria Kanellis can still make a return to the WWE

WWE is pretty strict when it comes to maintaining their protocols and Maria Kanellis is one of them who had fallouts with the company in the past. As a result, she’s only a few employees in the company who have been released on two separate occasions. Her outspoken persona didn’t help her career in the WWE, and she previously went into rants about being let go.

However, the bad blood could be over given that happened a few years ago. The former WWE Diva Search contestant recently posted on Twitter, reflecting on her current stint in AEW. While she noted being happy being in AEW, she’s also leaving the door open for a possible return to WWE,

“I’m happy where I am and I’m excited for the future in @AEW. The door is not closed for @wwe someday but for now, I’m exactly where I’m meant to be in @AEW.”